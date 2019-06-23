Eating healthy is the best beauty regimen

IN the era of the self-made make-up industry billionaire and millionaire stars on Instagram and YouTube, people are spending their money on ways to mask and disguise blemishes and “imperfections”.

What you see on Instagram, YouTube and in the magazines is not really how humans look. The blatant, sometimes comical use of photoshop, filters and colour grading have you judging your natural, wonderful self.

Of course, cosmetics isn't the only trick commerce has in its bag. Skin treatments, anti-ageing creams, wrinkle treatments, dark spot ointments, and more, are also digging into your income and savings, convincing you that you cannot possibly look clean, clear and cool without these products.

What is the truth?

As it is with most fixes and cures, they are not the solution — they are only patching or masking the results of the real problem. Your skin, hair, nails, and teeth react to the most important chemical compounds — the ones you are putting into your body.

Beauty may seem skin deep, but the reality is that beauty starts from the inside out. Healthy materials make healthy cells, and healthy cells mean healthy systems, healthy organs and healthy tissue.

Your hair, skin and nails are all being manufactured, maintained and protected every day, and the materials you need to get these constantly ongoing jobs can only come from the air you breathe and what you drink and eat.

This should be common knowledge, but the processed food industry makes money selling us materials our ancestors have no idea how to handle. This creates negative reactions, deep damage, cellular oxidative stress, and toxic build-up.

What can you do?

Living a healthy InteKai lifestyle and other similarly natural and clean nutrition lifestyles will give your body the fuel and materials it was designed for you to manage, without the damage, disruptions, sickness, and premature ageing and blemishing.

Understanding which foods do damage and which ones help is important. It is not glamorous and fascinating, and it does take knowledge and consistency. When you wake up in the morning, before the make-up, look in your mirror; when you are 20, 40, 60 years older and getting compliments, when you are also living relatively pain-free, healthy and vibrant, you will give thanks for the day you started on your new lifestyle.

Foods to eat for healthy hair and skin

Other than the extra pounds, a diet with more than 25-50 grams of sugar per day (refined or otherwise) has been found by researchers to encourage a process called glycation, which will age your skin.

The carbohydrates you consume are broken down into sugars, the higher sugar content (especially form high glycemic foods), will react with the protein and fat in your body, producing damaging molecules known as Advanced glycation Endproducts (AGEs).

The more sugars you ingest, especially refined sugars and sugar-added products, the more AGEs will damage tissues, including the collagen which keeps your skin elastic — not to mention causing you nerve pains, eye damage and atherosclerosis.

Additionally, AGEs causes: Dull and dry skin; inflammation; tumours; wrinkles and lines; age spots; darkened skin; thickening skin; uneven skin tone; saggy skin; blemishes.

You can avoid these problems and more by eating like the wealthy. It is no accident that in the richer areas there are fewer fast-food stores. You can do it, even on a limited budget. All you have to do is:

1 .Avoid refined sugars, flour and large portions of high glycemic index foods, excessive calories (especially from sugary foods), careless use of sauces and dressings;

2. Minimise your alcohol intake;

3. Test dairy and the quality of your dairy to see how it affects your skin;

4. Learn to eat controlled, healthy portions;

5. Eat natural, wholesome foods;

6. Have a diet with proper fibre content;

7. Chose foods which are nutritionally dense, filled with healthy, healing micronutrients;

8. Eat foods with healthy proteins and oils;

9. Have little to no processed meats;

10. Increase your anti-oxidant intake to protect your cells;

11. Hydrate, wear sunscreen and forget cleanses. Seriously, just eat healthily, your body will do the rest.

Essentially for naturally beautiful, clean skin and luxurious hair, your clean, natural diet should be rich in vitamins B1, B5, B6, A, C, E, iron, selenium, zinc, folic acid, omega-3s, probiotics (healthy good gut bacteria means healthy protective good skin bacteria), low glycemic foods, and antioxidants. Examples of these foods include: Beans, nuts, legumes and seeds (low glycemic and minerals); avocados (healthy oils), watch your portions; green tea (antioxidants); wild caught salmon (clean lean protein with healthy oils); broccoli (and green leafy vegetables) and cauliflower (packed with fibre, micronutrients and antioxidants for youthful, glowing skin); berries and fruits (packed with antioxidants); curry/turmeric (anti-inflammatory); carrots, pumpkin, sweet potato; Greek yogurt (probiotic).

Eat regular, balanced, controlled meals, the more dietary colours the better. Consciously get proper sleep. If you are unsure, start a programme, such as Intekai, with guidance and available support — don't leave your future to chance.

You can eat sweet, blowing your money on junk foods, plus cosmetics and medications, or you can learn to eat naturally, look sweet instead of eating sweet, and be healthy — the choice of yours.

Fitz-George Rattray is the director of Intekai Academy, which is focused on helping people live a healthy lifestyle through nutrition and weight management. If you are interested in losing weight or living a healthier lifestyle, give them a call at 876-863-5923, or visit their website at intekaiacademy.org