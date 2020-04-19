Experimental virus drug Remdesivir effective in monkeys — study
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir has proven effective against COVID-19 in a small experiment involving monkeys, US Government scientists reported Friday.
The study, which is preliminary and has not yet been peer-reviewed, was designed to follow dosing and treatment procedures used for hospitalised COVID-19 patients in a large human trial.
It involved two groups of six rhesus macaques that were deliberately infected with SARS-CoV-2.
One group received the drug, which was developed by Gilead Sciences, and the other group did not.
The group receiving the drug got their first intravenous dose 12 hours after infection, then every day subsequently for six days.
The scientists timed the initial treatment to occur shortly before the virus reached its highest levels in the animals' lungs.
The treated animals showed significant improvement 12 hours after their first dose, a trend that continued over the week-long study.
One of the six treated animals showed mild breathing difficulty, while all six of the untreated monkeys had rapid and difficult breathing.
The amount of virus found in the lungs was significantly lower in the treated group compared to the untreated group.
The treated group also had less lung damage.
Remdesivir was among the first drugs mooted as a treatment for the novel coronavirus; its randomised clinical trials are at an advanced stage.
The health news website Stat on Thursday reported the drug had shown great efficacy at a Chicago hospital where patients who are part of those trials are being treated.
Remdesivir causes the virus to add mutations that can destroy it.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy