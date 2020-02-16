FITNESS COUNTDOWN: Race day tips for stretching

“ Train hard, fight easy” is a quote by Alexander Suvorov which I stand by. Put the work in and reap the rewards. This is applicable to all aspects of your life — not just fitness.

However, when it comes to fitness people tend to focus on the obvious: Cardiovascular endurance and muscular strength. But fitness is much more.

To be a truly fit person, one most focus on all areas. There are seven components of fitness — strength, endurance, speed, agility, coordination, balance, and flexibility (the one most tend to forget).

Flexibility is the act of making muscles longer, more pliable and increasing their range of motion. For a muscle to function efficiently, effectively and safely, it must be conditioned well. You can't pound it and abuse it and expect to remain injury-free.

Our bodies are like cars — you can't keep driving it with no maintenance and expect it to still perform at its best.

Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run is finally here but these stretch tips are for your everyday exercise routine to keep you fit all-year round.

Stretch tips

1. Lay flat on your back on a mat or soft, but firm, surface.

2. Ensure tail bone is tucked under and the small of your back is in contact with the floor.

3. Lift your right leg up towards the ceiling, while keeping the left leg planted firmly on the floor.

4. Try to hold your calf, with a straight knee, and pull your leg as close to your face as possible. If you are unable to reach your leg, you can use a belt to assist you.

5. While pulling gently on your leg, flex your toes towards your face. This will intensify the stretch in your calf and hamstring.

6. Bend you right knee, hug it tightly to your chest, and lower it to the left side of your body.

7. Look over your right shoulder while lying in this position. This will give you a deep, twisting stretch for your lower back.

8. Always reset and come back to centre, or your starting position, before moving on.

9. Remember, anything you do on one side, must be done on the other — you do not want to be lopsided.

10. Always exhale when going deeper into your stretch. Hold each stretch for at least 20 seconds.

Safety is always number one, so ensure to stretch after every physical session. You don't always have to be strong, you don't always have to be fast, but you must always be safe.

See you on the road.

Check out Shani McGraham-Shirley, Sigma Patron 2020, CEO Yahsuh FitBox, and group and personal trainer, on Instagram at shani.fitness.lifestyle and on YouTube at Yahsuh Fitness.