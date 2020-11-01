For a cause...

On Saturday, October 24 Rotarians across the globe recognised World Polio Day #EndPolioNow and the Rotary Club of Kingston East and Port Royal made a day of it at Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre.

Joined by Rotaractors from Caribbean Maritime University, they played their part in service of fellow citizens.

The day's activities included the presentation of 15 wheelchairs to the centre to assist the mobility of the residents.