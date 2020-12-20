From cancer advocate to life coach

FORMER executive director of the Jamaica Cancer Society Yulit Gordon is known to many as a cancer advocate. However, after spending nine years at the helm of the non-profit organisation, she stepped down from her post earlier this year.

In this Q&A with Jamaica Observer's Your Health Your Wealth, the woman who has been a familiar face at the forefront of the cancer fight locally talks about lessons learnt, losing her dad to cancer, and plans for the future.

Q: Having served as executive director of the Jamaica Cancer Society for almost nine years, what would you say are three of the most important lessons you learnt?

A: The years that I was privileged to lead the Jamaica Cancer Society was an incredible journey of learning and growth, pursuing purpose, and passion. I recognised the opportunity for what it was from the get-go — a ministry that would enable me to make a difference in the lives of many Jamaicans, especially those directly affected by cancer.

I learnt that my voice and my actions mattered, no matter how small I viewed myself relative to the bigger scheme of life. It was not enough to just declare passion and purpose, I had a responsibility to get involved in the process of change.

I learnt it was important to be tough on the issue [cancer] and soft on the people it affected, especially those who were vulnerable and underserved. This humbled me in ways I never knew possible. It taught me to be grateful and not to take life for granted.

Q: You are embarking on a new chapter of your life after giving service to people who are in need and who were likely going through their toughest challenge in life, what do you miss about your role as executive director of the Jamaica Cancer Society?

A: No doubt about it, I will miss developing strategies to support the advocacy mission of the cancer society. Cancer is no joke, and in our society it robs over 4,000 households each year of loved ones — at all ages. This must remain a priority for the Government at all levels of the cancer care continuum. It is my hope that a national screening programme is implemented, our public health facilities are upgraded to meet the demands, that there is greater support for our health care providers, and more research through partnerships with international agencies [is provided].

I have missed my team, the women from Jamaica Reach to Recovery, the doctors who give so much of themselves to help the members of the society. Phone calls I have received from them to check in with me to see how I am doing mean so much to me and warm my heart.

Q: Is there any one cancer survivor story, or anyone you met, that has had a huge impact on your life?

A: I can list at least 20 persons who have impacted my life in a major way and have caused me to look at my life differently. One of these persons is Laura Renegar, a nine-year breast cancer survivor from Charlotte, North Carolina. Laura's girlfriend and breast cancer survivor, Terri Andrews, worked with an organisation that was celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2016, and in recognition of this achievement launched a programme designed to encourage employees to “pursue their passion”. Nine employees were chosen — each awarded US$10,000 and given nine additional paid vacation days. This was the start of a great relationship between the Jamaica Cancer Society and these women from North Carolina. Laura had spent her honeymoon at Couples in Ocho Rios and has returned every year for her anniversary. She fell in love with the women working at the hotel as she listened to their stories, and her generous heart made it possible for these women, and hundreds more, to access free mammograms, ultrasound and Pap smears every year since 2016. This experience reminded me that love truly knows no boundaries.

Q: What is your parting message to Jamaicans in relation to the country's cancer fight?

A: Early detection saves lives. In my personal role I continue to:

• Encourage the men in my community to get their prostate examinations done and for women to have Pap smears, and everyone 50 years and up to get their colonoscopies;

• Stress the importance of being financially prepared for eventualities like cancer by owning critical illness insurance policies;

• Know the risk factors that aid in the development of cancer and avoid them;

• Be supportive to those battling cancer.

Q: In your opinion, what is Jamaica's most pressing need as it relates to the cancer fight?

A: I am a believer in the adage “prevention is better than cure”, so I encourage the Government to increase public education around risk factors that aid in the development of cancer and enact legislations to address these risk factors, similar to the tobacco laws.

To seriously reduce mortality to cancer, a national screening programme is mandatory and must penetrate up to 70 per cent of the population. Jamaicans should know the screening guidelines and apply them. Screening is a necessary intervention to open the doors for early detection. Investments must be made in increasing access to diagnostic and laboratory services to ensure results get back to physicians in a timely manner to effect treatment.

Since 1958 the Jamaica Cancer Registry at The University of the West Indies has served as the principal source of regular comprehensive reports on cancer incidence in Jamaica. The national cancer registry was launched a few years ago but we have not seen any published reports on the geographic distribution of cancer in the population. This would aid in guiding research and planning efforts. These should be the top priorities for the Government in relation to the fight against cancer.

Q: What advice would you give to your successor at the Jamaica Cancer Society?

A: Learn as much as you can about cancer. Understand the Jamaican landscape as it relates to this disease. Get to know the individuals and organisations that share a common mandate and establish partnerships to advance the mission of the cancer society. This is a great opportunity for growth and making a positive, uplifting impact on people's lives.

Q: Why did you decide to leave the Jamaica Cancer Society?

It was time to advance; I devoted my heart and my soul to the mission of this noble organisation. I value and cherish the experience gained and I hope that the contribution that I have made will continue to serve those who access its services.

Q: I know you lost your father to cancer while serving as the executive director of the Jamaica Cancer Society and as a fierce advocate for raising awareness about the deadly disease. Losing your father is no doubt a harrowing experience, but how did losing him to the disease impact you? Did his passing have any bearing on your decision to walk away from the Jamaica Cancer Society?

A: I was grief-stricken when my father passed away. It was difficult to accept and I would even say that I was angry. I was blessed to have held the hands of so many families [who have] overcome cancer and yet I did not achieve the same outcome for my dad. Yes, I was angry. Dad's passing did not influence my decision to walk away from the cancer society, however, the loss of a parent is devastating. I was never fully the same.

Q: Are you excited about the next chapter of your life?

A: I am very excited about the future! As I am reminded in Philippians 4:13, I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.

Q: What's next for Yulit Gordon?

A: I decided to pivot and to become a life coach. I believe this is one of the best decisions I have ever made, and it could not have come at a better time.

It was Rumi who said, “Yesterday I was clever, I changed the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.”

Self-discovery is an important element of a life coach's learning experience. The more we understand about ourselves, the more authentic and empowered we become. My core values continue to offer me a solid anchor for my decisions and the direction of my life. My relationship with God and the love and support of family and friends have help me to stay focused and find inspiration. This brings me inner peace and clarity.

Creating the life I truly want to live requires faith and courage. As a life coach, mother, daughter, sister, friend, a woman, I am committed to living my truth — disassociating myself from those beliefs, attitudes, mindsets that are not in alignment with my purpose and my values. My purpose, as I desire it, is to encourage, inspire and support people to dream, set goals, create strategies, find meaning in their relationships, careers, finances and their spirituality. Certainly, Jamaica and the international scene is my oyster. I look forward to continuing to make a difference in this world and leave a legacy to benefit the next generation.

Gordon has now completed her life coach certification through Erickson Coaching International in Toronto and, just last week, launched her life coaching business.