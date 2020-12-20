Garden your way to health

AWAY from the hustle and bustle of life, there is just a feeling of serenity that a beautiful garden evokes.

Quiet parks with well-manicured lawns, colourful flowers that blossom to the pollen of a bee, shade-giving trees with birds singing sweetly, fresh air and bodies of water, all make for ideal garden settings for friends and family to experience.

Man has long worked with nature to create gardens. Have you tapped into the soothing, refreshing and therapeutic wonder of gardens yet?

Make time for

The time you spend in a garden is time spent on your health.

While the hardscrabble and demanding nature of life makes many shy away from tending a garden, its allure never fails to tantalise the body. Thomas Jefferson, who wore many hats — architect, scientist, lawyer, inventor, and most notably US president — simply loved gardens.

According to the statesman, “No occupation is so delightful to me as the culture of the Earth... I am still devoted to the garden.”

He continue: “Though an old man, I am but a young gardener.”

Where will

Jamaica is replete with gardens. When last have you taken in the natural antibiotics gardens have to offer? Royal Hope Botanical Gardens and Zoo, Castleton Gardens, Turtle River Falls and Gardens, Shaw Park Gardens and Waterfalls, and Blue Hole Gardens are just a sampling of what our island has on offer. Hundreds of people stream to these gardens throughout the year. When was the last time you visited one of these breathtaking gems in our own island paradise?

Health benefits

Humans who keep in touch with the natural world tend to fare better. But how does just seeing birds, bees, other animals, and trees add more life to our bodies?

For one, trees emit substances favourable to animals and humans. Also, just as how unpleasant and shocking images as well as polluted air poison the body, the freshness of nature adds life.

Administrators at one hospital in New York City were amazed at the reception it received after deciding to plant a garden on its roof. The gesture was “received fantastically”, stated an official at the hospital, who went on to say: “It's been a morale booster for both patients and staff... We see it having lots of therapeutic possibilities.”

Clearly, before the Earth became this peopled, many natural gardens delighted the fancy of man, whose homes were nestled in nature as man lived at one with animals and trees.

Small wonder the love for the garden is not limited to our locale. It spreads all over. One also wonders if this innate love for gardens is proof that humans would once more like to live as one with nature.

Is this your resolve? Well, garden your way to health and never underestimate the power and ability of nature to nurture.

Warrick Lattibeaudiere, PhD, a minister of religion for the past 23 years, lectures full-time in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Technology, Jamaica, where he is also director of the Language, Teaching and Research Centre. E-mail him at wglatts@yahoo.com