PHOTO: Gathered to inspire!

The Ministry of Health & Wellness's 'Conversations: Cancer Prevention & Control' LIVE event's full panel of speakers (from left) Keisha Bowla-Hines, associate clinical

psychologist coordinator, Counselling Services for the Liguanea Region (South East Regional Health Authority SERHA); Dr Danielle Smellie, consultant haematologist

and medical oncologist lead for Kingston Public Hospital Oncology Services; Quinton Yearde, teacher and cancer survivor; Dr Sara Lawrence Lewis, consultant OB/GYN

and the evening's moderator; Dr Nicola Skyers, acting director, Non-Communicable Disease and Injury Prevention Unit at Ministry of Health and Wellness; and Sanchez

Palmer, principal medical physicist (SERHA) and specialist, radiation oncology, gathered for a photo after each offered their perspectives on cancer prevention, control

and the critical role screening plays in early detection. This was one of the activities the ministry undertook in recognition of World Cancer Day, February 4.

