Goodbye white rice...

THE availability, versatility and affordability of white rice has made it one of the most popular food items in the world, consumed by more than half of the world's population.

On the other hand, the low amount of active and useful nutrients in it makes white rice one of the most controversial food items in the world.

One serving of white rice contains over 53 grams of carbohydrate, with only a small amount of that being fibre. The glycaemic index of white rice is also estimated to be 73, which is another of the many reasons that, in discussions surrounding healthy eating, white rice is often times one of the first items to be substituted on the menu. But in saying goodbye to white rice, the question remains, what should you eat instead?

“It's not to say that it's horrible or it's something that you absolutely should not put into your body,” explained director of operations of Not Jus' A Salad, Khadine Smith. “The problem with white rice is that it doesn't have a lot of nutrients and it also has that high glycaemic index, so bringing that down to a serving of half cup is a good start for anybody looking to make a healthier switch.”

Rice is a grain that is among a group of carbohydrates known as simple carbohydrates. Simple carbohydrates are like fast-burning fuels. They break down in the body and offer very little nutritional value. With its high glycaemic index, white rice can also cause a spike in glucose levels in the body, which puts individuals at risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

“With so many Jamaicans suffering from chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like hypertension and diabetes, we have to pay close attention to what we are eating. Each time you consume something high in glucose, your body has to produce insulin to get rid of the glucose in your bloodstream, and the more that your body has to do that is the more work that it has to do. The body will then start to develop insulin resistance and can't manage the glucose anymore, and that's how a lot of people develop diabetes. So if you try to reduce the amount of simple carbohydrates you have in your diet and eat more complex carbohydrates, that would definitely be better,” Smith suggested.

She went on to suggest some substitutes.

“If you are looking to replace rice in your diet, there are other grains like quinoa that is 15 per cent protein, and couscous, which is a very good source of fibre, but before we even look at replacing rice, there are other types of rice that are more nutritionally beneficial, for example, basmati rice, [which is] up there as one of the healthiest rice; brown rice and jasmine rice as well. A single serving of brown rice has fewer calories and carbs than white rice, and twice as much fibre.”

According to Smith, who has an an MSc in Development Studies with a focus on NCDs and also recently launched the online grocery and whole foods store, Grociti, one advantage that Jamaicans have is access to organic ground provisions.

“For persons, especially those looking to remove rice completely from their diet, we could also replace it with our local ground provisions. We have complex carbohydrates like yams, sweet potatoes, green bananas, dasheen — all these other foods which are found in the Jamaican market that would be very good substitutes for white rice or even rice, in general,” she said.

However, in understanding the relationship of many Jamaicans with rice and peas, especially on Sundays, Smith said Jamaicans have to be more careful with their portion sizes.

“What I hope to see is more vegetables on our plates. So if you are having rice and peas, you have a half cup, then you add your sweet potato to it, a slice of yam and your vegetables, and try to eat more vegetables than rice on your plate,” Smith said.