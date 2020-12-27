Happy faces!

As MDLink continues to cater to Jamaica's health system, the company hosted a Christmas charity event for the patients at Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre in Kingston, and donated gifts and clothing in partnership with NCB Foundation, and other sponsors.

