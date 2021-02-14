Health forum set for March 3-4

Novamed and the Visionaries' Summit will be hosting a virtual health care forum March 3-4 which will convene an audience of high-level stakeholders in the global health care space with the aim of bringing innovation and world-class health care into emerging markets.

According to a recent release, the forum is the brainchild of medical doctor and founder of Novamed Dr David Walcott, and founding partner of Novamed and CEO of the Visionaries' Summit Kirk Hamilton.

Dr Walcott defines 'emerging markets' as some of the smaller players in the health care space, namely the Caribbean region and Latin America. Walcott shares that with the Catalyst Health Innovation Forum, stakeholders from the private sector, government, media, and academia will come together to discuss and explore the topics of leadership, innovations and opportunities in health care.

According to Walcott, the multi-stakeholder event is designed to bridge the divide between the most pressing problems in health care with potential entrepreneurs, investors and corporate entities poised to solve them.

“The event will serve as a space to connect with thought leaders, health care magnates and influencers, as well as offer Jamaican and international decision makers an environment to discuss projects that could drive economic transformation and growth through health care,” he added.

The release said the forum has received the support of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, with Minister Christopher Tufton endorsing it, noting that, “The Ministry of Health and Wellness welcomes this high-level multidisciplinary dialogue as we seek to improve the state of health care in the Caribbean.

“There is an evolution under way globally, and the Caribbean must assert its place as a global leader in the new economy of health and wellness,” he added.

Walcott also noted that as the novel cronavirus pandemic continues to impact the world, the topic of health care remains top of mind, as the virus has exposed serious shortfalls in health care infrastructure globally, especially in emerging markets.

Hamilton shared that the Catalyst Health Innovation Forum is the opportune platform to spur progressive dialogue about the need for countries to invest in high-quality health care solutions, noting that “the business community in emerging markets are craving insight on how to navigate the crisis and profitably participate in health care opportunities”.