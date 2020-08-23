Healthy eating 101

ALTHOUGH you may not have given it much thought, you've probably eaten at least 25,000 meals to date.

Your body uses the nutrients from these foods, without any conscious effort on your part, to fuel all activities and defend itself against diseases, including the new virus that is on the tip of everyone's tongues — novel coronavirus.

The six classes of nutrients are divided as follows:

• Organic: carbohydrates; lipids (fats); protein; vitamins; and

• Inorganic: minerals; and water.

In the Caribbean, reference is usually made to the six food groups: staples; legumes and nuts, food from animals; fruits and vegetables; fats and oils.

Staples

Staples include foods such as ground provision, green bananas, breadfruit, plantain, rice, cornmeal, oats, and products from flour such as bread, pasta, biscuits, and cereals. It is commonly referred to as carbohydrates or “carbs”.

Although this group may, at times, be labelled as foods to avoid, this is not accurate. This group should comprise the majority of the diet and provides energy and fibre for the body, in addition to supplying the energy that the brain uses daily as its main fuel. While it is true that not all the foods within this group or within the other groups are created equally, foods from all of the groups can be consumed — it just depends on the proportion and frequency of ingestion.

Legumes and nuts

Legumes and nuts, including seeds like those from pumpkins, mainly supply protein, some carbohydrates and varying amounts of minerals, vitamins and even fat, depending on the food chosen.

If there are insufficient carbohydrates consumed to provide glucose and energy, then protein will be sacrificed to provide these to the detriment of the work that only they can perform. Proteins assist in growth, maintenance and repair. They comprise the building blocks of muscles, blood, skin, and body structures. They play a pivotal role in numerous functions, including those of the immune system.

Food from animals

Food from animals comprise meat, poultry, fish, milk, cheese, yoghurt, and eggs. These foods contribute protein, minerals such as calcium — depending on the particular food — vitamins, and various types of fat — depending on the cut of meat/fish and the preparation method.

Fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables provide carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, as well as small amounts of protein from some vegetables.

Fats and oils

Fats and oils supply calories, essential fatty acids and some fat-soluble vitamins.

Each of the aforementioned food groups need to be included in one's diet for optimal health, in varying amounts depending on one's gender, age, height, and level of daily activity.

Money can be tight for many at times, and this is where the multi-mix principle can assist you to make nutritious choices.

The multi-mix principle

There are three mixes. Of note, when planning a meal, it needs to include a staple food as its base. The more foods included, the more nutritious it is.

Two-mix:

• Staple + food from animals (for example, yam and chicken)

Or

• Staple + legumes/nuts (for example, rice and gungo peas)

You may be wondering why not a staple + vegetables? While there is not an issue with consuming these foods together, the combination will not provide a complete protein. The food from animals usually provide a high level of protein, which is complete. While legumes provide protein, it is incomplete. However, when the legumes and a grain product like rice are consumed together, the protein quality of the combination is greater than for either food alone.

Three- & four-mixes:

Building on the two-mix, for the three-mix, add vegetables or fruits; and the four-mix will contain staples, food from animals, legumes/nuts, and vegetables/fruit.

I'll close with a quote from Jim Rohn, “Take care of your body. It's the only place you have to live.”

Dr Gabriella Diaz is a medical aesthetics doctor and registered dietitian who is the director at Finesse Nutrition and Esthetics (FINE) at 129 Pro, 129 Old Hope Road, Kingston 6. Check out 876FINE on Facebook or contact her via e-mail at fine.infoja@gmail.com and 876-522-8297.