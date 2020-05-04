Healthy eating habits key to weight loss success

MOST of us understand the importance of attaining and maintaining the healthiest weight for oneself.

However, there is something far more important that will help you avoid pain and increase your quality of life, and even the length of your life — that thing is developing healthy habits.

Good habits have better medical outcomes

There are a few individuals who are heavier than the texts say they should be, but they are healthy. They maintain consistent activity, eat natural food in reasonable portions, and avoid processed foods or late-night eating.

Conversely, there are an increasing number of slim individuals who are regular drinkers, fast food and processed food eaters, who are now suffering from all the ailments which have been previously associated with gross obesity.

Under controlled circumstances, a fat person with good eating habits will easily outlive a slim person with poor eating habits.

Now, do not get it twisted; many studies have proven that body mass index and body fat levels are strong determinants for survivability and health complications. Tragically, the data on SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has driven home the negative impact of being overweight.

All things being equal, a healthy person of closer to optimal weight is far more likely to have less pain, fuller physical and a longer life than an overweight individual. But, ultimately, the person with the healthiest habits will most likely have a more optimal weight and the heathiest life.

Changes in habits more important than scale changes

Without habit modification, all diets will fail; ninety-five per cent fail and end in increasingly less healthy situations.

Those dieters who failed to change their habits:

• Perpetually crave the foods they feel deprived of, longing for the day when they can reach their goal weight and finish the diet;

• Long for the day they can eat “normally” again.

Ironically, these are the exact things which put their health at risk in the first place, with every added pound.

Eventually, the weight loss cycle begins for those dieters who failed to change their habits. The cycle of yo-yo dieting, cravings, unhealthy/binge eating, weight gain, shame, restriction, back to dieting, and so on. Each time, losing more muscle, damaging their metabolism, and training their mind and body to resist healthy change.

Yes, they managed to lose weight for a while, but in the end the habits damaged their bodies.

Change the habits

When you choose to eat healthier, it is critical to concentrate on changing your eating habits.

Motivation, friends and family support can waiver. Managing your wellness under stressful conditions is what a diet system should be about.

That is ideally what InteKai is about, because it's under these conditions that we are most at risk. We have seen from reports and studies that habits determine the chances of relapse or of long-term success and healthy outcomes.

Choosing to learn habit changes will determine your long-term wellness outcome.

Embrace habit changes

Knowledge truly is power. Know that “dis-comfort” foods are tied to an unhealthy relationship, one which pulls you in by pretending to be a loved one, always available and pleasing you in the short term, but the only intent is to abuse you to death.

As with any abusive relationship, you must separate from the abuse, no matter how long you have been together or how it started.

These eating habits are as difficult to break as addictions. You must maintain a mindset and stick with it until you succeed.

Consciously, make the changes a part of your healthy daily routine. It is not as difficult as you believe. Think of washing dishes — a simple process, but some people's habits, mindset or upbringing make them fight against it. They end up with a roach-filled, unhealthy kitchen.

Get help if you need to; figure out what your poor habits are and why they are threatening your life. Get on the path to change them.

Modern life is like shifting sands, only good habits and positive routines will keep you solid.

Even more than weight or even weight change, altering one's eating habits is the key to long-term weight control success.

Take control, change your habits. Stay in control, get your joy, save your life.

Fitz-George Rattray is the director of Intekai Academy, which is focused on helping people live a healthy lifestyle through nutrition and weight management.