HFJ, JLS partner for Salt Awareness Week

JAMAICA Library Service (JLS) has partnered with the Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) to host Salt Awareness Week 2021, under the theme 'More Flavour, Less Salt'.

The week-long activities, which will run from March 8-12, aim to encourage the implementation of evidence-based interventions to reduce salt consumption in the population and educate individuals about hypertension and other dangers of consuming too much salt, a release from JLS said.

The virtual event, which people are being encouraged to view via YouTube, will see presentations by nutritionists Melinda Henry and Francine Mahfood, among others, who will highlight the issue of the “hidden” salt in many processed products and the difficulties consumers face in finding lower salt options.

Karlene Morrish-Cooke, communications officer at HFJ, says she hopes the activities will encourage individuals to go back to preparing more home-cooked meals.

“We want to encourage people to go back to making their own food. That way they know exactly what they're consuming, mainly because you would be shocked to know just how much sodium is in the food you buy,” Morrish-Cooke is quoted as saying.

“It may not seem dangerous now, but hypertension is a serious issue. It is also a condition that can be avoided, and cutting back on salt is one of the most cost-effective ways to do so — this is what we're hoping to communicate,” she added.

According to Morrish-Cooke, it may seem as though the only way to add flavour to home-cooked meals is with a big pinch of salt, but there are many other ways to ensure your food is flavourful.

Individuals are also being encouraged to view the exhibition that will be hosted at the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Library. The exhibition will provide further information on location, and access to additional health resources, the release said.

JLS Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing Candiese Leveridge says the library service is pleased to collaborate on the initiative.

“We are quite pleased to be partnering with the Heart Foundation for Salt Awareness Week. We do recognise the dangers of consuming too much salt. Hypertension is a deadly disease that affects too many Jamaicans and we want to play our part in sensitising citizens and communities of the risks, and to encourage healthy lifestyles,” she said.

Leveridge added that the libraries are open and the staff is available to assist anyone needing more information.

“We have adapted to serving our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our libraries are open and COVID-19 protocols are strictly enforced. Readers are welcome,” she added.

The release said the events will be streamed live on the JLS YouTube channel (@Jamaica Library Service Brand) daily.