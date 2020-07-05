Improved cardiac care at Medical Associates Hospital

C ORONARY heart disease deaths in Jamaica reached 2,151 or 11.82 per cent of total deaths, according to the latest World Health Organization data published in 2018.

This represents the third-leading cause of death for Jamaicans.

Over half the deaths from heart disease is as a result of sudden cardiac distress (SCD). Sudden cardiac death occurs most frequently in adults in their mid-30s to mid-40s, and affects men twice as often as it does women. With emergency intervention, death can be avoided.

Medical Associates Hospital collaborated with Partners Interventional Centre of Jamaica (PICJ) in 2017 to establish a comprehensive cardiac centre.

“We have been working diligently to improve both the quality and scope of our health care delivery. This is evident in the addition of efficient, state-of-the-art of cardiac care,” Dr Michael Banbury, chief executive officer of Medical Associates Hospital, is quoted as saying in a recent release.

The centre offers cardiac consultation, electrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiogram, stress testing, 24-hour blood pressure monitoring, and holter monitoring. The facility has a cardiac catheterisation laboratory for procedures such as insertion of pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), and for emergency and elective coronary assessment and intervention.

According to the release, recently, there has been the introduction of cardiac electrophysiology services for the assessment of patients with palpitations and treatment with ablation therapy and intravascular ultrasound.

The range of medical services also available at the hospital include cardiothoracic consultations, pulmonologist, nephrologist, haematologist, endocrinologist, general consultations. This is complemented by a cadre of professional and courteous nurses and support staff, the release said.

Acording to Dr Victor Elliott, managing director of PICJ: “We are committed to [making] the cardiac care available at this hospital comprehensive and affordable without compromising quality.”

He said the partnership ensures that patients have access to affordable care from several of the top cardiologists in the island with a cardiologist on call 24/7 for emergencies. Dr Elliott maintains that, with the advent of this service, patients presenting with cardiac issues can receive full cardiac assessment and diagnosis at the hospital, which ranges from emergency presentations of heart attacks or heart failure to “walk-in” patients who require a “cardiac check-up”.

A patient with chest pain can be quickly assessed in the emergency room. Within a few hours that patient could have blood studies performed, ECGs, an echocardiogram and, if necessary, a coronary angiogram, and stenting performed, the release said.

“Our team continues to work to enhance the quality of care and the range of therapy available to improve outcomes. This is a never-ending goal,” Dr Elliott said.