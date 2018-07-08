Jamaican doctor hails Health City after heart condition

JAMAICAN Dr Garth Rattray checked himself into Health City Cayman Islands for one ailment and learnt he needed treatment for a less complicated condition.

According to a release from Health City Cayman Islands, the doctor is now recommending the clinic to everyone because of how quickly and efficiently the cardiac specialists at the institution dealt with his condition.

Dr Rattray recalled his cardiologist in Jamaica had recommended Health City for an atrial fibrillation-related heart condition. The release said, in a conversation with Dr Ravi Kishore, chief interventional cardiologist and electrophysiologist at Health City, he learned his condition was deteriorating.

“I literally dropped everything and got myself booked to come here,” said Dr Rattray, who was born with cardiac irregularities.

“They manifested themselves as arrhythmia — rapid beats. When you do something, you feel it starting, you have to stop. If you sleep in the wrong position, it starts to threaten you. So, I was almost an invalid. I couldn't do so many things and I'd been in the ER (emergency room) four times in one year,” he shared.

According to the release, his decision to fly to Health City was based on the advice of his cardiologist in Jamaica, who Dr Rattray noted has attended many conferences and studiously kept abreast of developments in his field.

“And for him to tell me: 'This is the best place', there was no if... that was it for me,” the Jamaican doctor said.

Dr Rattray had also done his homework.

“I researched before I got here. I actually typed in negative comments about this place. I couldn't find any. I thought to myself, 'Well, I'll find out when I get here.' And, it's very true. It's the staff — they smile at you, they're very efficient and [they make] you feel confident.”

Dr Rattray's confidence was reinforced when Dr Ravi started preparing for an ablation for a type of atrial fibrillation which was quite serious.

“But, when he went in, in the lab and did a simulation, he said, 'No, you have this kind.' Best thing I ever heard in my life,” Dr Rattray explained.

The release said the good news for Dr Rattray was because of the extra research done by Dr Ravi, who said: “Very interestingly he turned out to have not atrial fibrillation, but a condition called AVNRT (atrioventricular nodal re-entry tachycardia) when we did the EP (electrophysiology) study ... which we could cure with a kind of cryoablation — but not for atrial fibrillation, but for AVNRT.”

With the new information, which uncovered a less complicated condition than the serious atrial fibrillation Dr Rattray was initially diagnosed with, Dr Ravi was able to go to work.

“We managed to cure it completely using the cryoablation strategy, because with radio frequency ablation there was a chance that there could have been a complication,” Dr Ravi was quoted as saying in the release.

Following his procedure and treatment, the release said Dr Rattray knows what he will prescribe for patients who ask him for hospital referrals.

“I'm just going to say, 'Come to Health City Cayman Islands'. I have no complaints, and I recommend this place to anybody, any time,” he said.

Health City Cayman Islands, the vision of heart surgeon and humanitarian, Dr Devi Shetty, is supported by Narayana Health, one of India's largest health care systems. Offering health care to local, regional and international patients, Health City Cayman Islands delivers in adult and paediatric cardiology, cardiac surgery, cardiac electrophysiology, medical oncology, orthopaedics, sports medicine, paediatric endocrinology, gastrointestinal and bariatric surgery, neurology, interventional neurology and neuro-diagnostics, neurosurgery, minimally invasive spine surgery, gynaecology, urology, paediatric allergies, colorectal surgery, dental, sleep lab and pulmonology services.