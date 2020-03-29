Just Keep Moving: Bent-over row

LET'S kick it up a notch as we go into week two of the 'Just Keep Moving' fitness feature with Sagicor Wellness Ambassador Shani McGraham-Shirley, who is the CEO for Yahsuh FitBox and a group and personal trainer.

This week we look at another exercise to include in your routine — bent-over rows!

Bent-over rows

This exercise targets your back muscles, the latissimus doris and rhomboids. You can choose upper back muscle stimulation or mid-back, by simply pulling the free weights either closer to your chest or your waist.

Bent-over row is a compound exercise that works multiple muscle groups simultaneously.

Sometimes you simply need to get creative if you do not have the ideal equipment, so think outside the box. No weights? No problem! Just grab a backpack and fill it with books — the heavier, the better, but do what you can manage.

Stand with feet hip width apart, soften or bend your knees, retract your shoulders (squeezing your shoulder blades together). With weights or weighted bag in hand, hinge from your hips with a straight flat back.

Keep your eyes cast towards the floor. Remember your neck is an extension of your spine, so keep it straight as well.

Once you are in the bent over position, with arms hanging straight towards the floor, pull the weights towards your chest or waist. Ensure the release is slow and controlled.

Repeat the movement the desired number of reps.

Do

1. Bend your knees.

2. Hinge from your waist and not your mid back.

3. Keep your neck straight (it is an extension of your spine).

4. Flatten your back. It should be straight.

5. Keep your eyes cast to the floor.

6. Bring elbows toward your waist when pulling.

Do not

1. Stand with straight, locked out knees.

2. Hinge or bend from your lower back.

3. Round your back like a cat.

4. Bend your neck, looking either up, to the side, or under your body.

5. Lift your shoulders to your ears.

Always remember the best defence against illness or injury is a strong, fit, healthy body. And, the only way to get that is by investing in you.

There is a plethora of exercises from which to choose — mix and match them, change the combinations, and have fun.

Muscle confusion is one of the most effective training methods. It simply means keep your body guessing what it's going to do. Your muscles can get used to the same type of exercises, and as a result, stop responding. So, mixing it up is a definitely a plus.

Look out for another exercise to add to your routine next week.

Check out Shani McGraham-Shirley, CEO Yahsuh FitBox, and group and personal trainer, on Instagram at shani.fitness.lifestyle and on YouTube at Yahsuh Fitness.