Just keep moving: Single leg V-up

WITH more people less physically active and staying home as the world tries to contain the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, it is especially important to maintain your exercise regime or to kick-start your fitness journey.

Your overall wellness should be your main priority and exercise is one way to help you cope in times of crisis.

Exercise promotes fit, strong bodies, helps to protect you from injuries, boosts your immune system, releases endorphins (happy hormones), and simply gives you an overall feeling of being well.

So, over the next few weeks, Sagicor's Wellness Ambassador Shani McGraham-Shirley, who is the CEO for Yahsuh FitBox and a group and personal trainer, will be sharing with you some exercises you can incorporate into your existing routine, or if you are a beginner, you can get started with these.

Single leg V-up

A single leg V-up is a safe, easy, but very effective abdominal exercise which targets multiple muscles — predominantly the rectus abdominis, internal and external obliques and hip flexors. In other words, get ready for that summer body and flat tummy.

You will feel the burn with this exercise and, better yet, you will see the results.

Here, you are lying in a supine position (facing upwards), arms extended overhead, one leg straight and the other bent with knee pointing upwards. Simultaneously lift the straight leg while sitting up with arms extended by your ears, your body will create a “V” when upright, then lay back down, and repeat.

Do:

• Ensure that your back does not curve or round up when sitting up;

• Keep your eyes to the ceiling when sitting up;

• Keep your chest lifted;

• Arms stay by your ears;

• Keep your foot in a dorsi flex (toes pulled back towards your face);

• Inhale when rising.

Do not:

• Slouch when sitting up;

• Look to the floor when sitting up, or looking forward;

• Put your straight leg on the floor during the reps (each time your foot touches the floor, your core relaxes, keep the contraction);

• Point your foot (a flexed foot activates more muscles in the leg).

Mastery does not happen overnight. Have fun with a new challenge and push yourself, but know when to take it easy.

It is very important to listen to your body, knowing when to push and when to back off.

Check out Shani McGraham-Shirley, CEO Yahsuh FitBox, and group and personal trainer, on Instagram at shani.fitness.lifestyle and on YouTube at Yahsuh Fitness.