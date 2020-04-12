Just keep moving: Tricep dip

FOR the past four weeks, Sagicor's Wellness Ambassador Shani McGraham-Shirley has been showcasing exercises you can incorporate into your current routine now that many of us have had to spend more time at home.

Even if you did not already have a fitness regime, the exercises were meant to get you started and this week is the final exercise highlight for our first 'Just Keep Moving' fitness series.

Remember, you don't need gym equipment or access to a gym to get fit, be well and stay safe. Use what is available to you and the time at home to get in shape.

Tricep dip

A tricep dip is an upper body, compound, bodyweight exercise that primarily targets the triceps and deltoids — back of the arms and shoulders, respectively.

This is a simple but highly effective exercise, which can be done anywhere. It is done by raising and lowering your body when supported on your hands in a reverse plank or sitting position.

Tricep dips are rated as one of the top-three tricep-strengthening exercises, along with kickbacks and diamond push-ups.

Grab a chair and scoot your glutes all the way to the edge, with your hands firmly planted on the seat or holding the side of the seat. Ensure your elbows are pointing behind you and not out to the side.

With bent knees (straight legs for those who are stronger or more advanced), slowly lower your body towards the floor (not passing a 90-degree bend on your elbows) and push back up to straighten your hands.

Repeat this multiple times and see how sleek and toned your arms will get.

Although bending your elbows, try not to slouch or sink in the shoulders, always keep your chest lifted. And remember, the further away from your body your feet are, the harder the dips will get.

Do

1. Point your elbows behind you.

2. Keep your arms parallel to each other.

3. Ensure your bottom stays close to the chair when descending.

4. Press through your shoulder and lift your chest.

5. Lower your body to 90 degrees.

Don't

1. Allow your elbows to stick out to the sides.

2. Push your bottom away from the chair.

3. Slouch into your shoulders.

4. Round your back.

5. Bend your elbows more than 90 degrees.

Let's step out with the best, strongest and fittest “quarantine bodies” ever.

Check out Shani McGraham-Shirley, CEO Yahsuh FitBox, and group and personal trainer, on Instagram at shani.fitness.lifestyle and on YouTube at Yahsuh Fitness.