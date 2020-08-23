Let's get back to basics

THE election fever has changed gear, but so, too, has COVID-19.

Campaigning, though subdued compared to previous general elections, is kicking into high gear for the September 3 General Election.

While the right to exercise one's franchise is considered a fundamental right of man, the right to life must not be compromised in the process. The nation is at a very delicate period in its history, and individuals are more vulnerable than ever to the novel coronavirus. Over and above all else, though, what precautions are you taking in this period of heightened frenzy or double fever? Now is not the time to let your hands drop.

Maintain heightened awareness

The opening up of borders, churches and bars, as well as relaxing of the stay-at-home orders were bound to be followed by an increase in COVID-19 cases. While this should have been interpreted in a spirit of heightened caution, individuals seemingly let their guard down. More and more we are hearing of communities and businesses under lockdown because of a lack of following basic health directives. When we add our recent failings in relation to strict adherence to health directives, to the success of mass gatherings and campaigns for elections, heightened awareness is a must.

Back to basics

Greater sanitising is required. With more people on the roads for longer periods of time, fewer opportunities arise in relation to access to running water. Bring a bottle of water and a soap with you. Care must be taken that the bottle is washed off after each use. Outside of that, sanitising with at least 60 per cent alcohol must be a priority for all.

Despite the call to wear masks, the matter is being treated, for the most part, in a frivolous manner. On the streets, in taxis, on buses, in business places, people are not according the matter the seriousness it needs. Protect yourself and others, and mask up!

No disrespect — just give me a little space!

There are those who feel you disrespect them if they move into your space and you move away. You have a right to do so. You have a right, too, to politely ask someone to remain a distance of at least six feet away from you. Rather than feeling that someone is disrespecting you for moving away, it is actually a sign of respect for both lives that is being shown.

One male vendor was quite upset that a customer opted to pick and smell leaves from a nearby eucalyptus tree for herself, instead of smelling them from his hand. We also need to get out of the habit of talking into someone's face or giving a full body hug or just bodily contact. Clearly, with these ingrained habits, people will give you the virus if you allow them to, worse on the election trail. Your life is your personal responsibility. Be the one to stop the virus chain and take the necessary precautions!

Chicken merry, COVID deh near

Though much, in terms of celebration, is taking place as we approach elections, remember, it's life and safety above all else. It makes little sense merrymaking only for you, friends and family members to be nursing a virus after. This is forward-thinking. True, it is difficult, given how embedded the herd mentality is in our people. It is hoped that, both from the hierarchy (Government and organisations) to the grass roots, no lesser attention is given to hammering home COVID-19 precautions in these times.

The double fever that COVID-19 and the elections invoke requires doubling up on precautions as the nation negotiates the delicate and increasingly deadly dynamics of the two.

Warrick Lattibeaudiere (PhD), a minister of religion for the past 23 years, lectures full-time in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Technology, Jamaica.