Locked in?...Move it!

ARE you feeling lazier these days? Does it feel like a mountain trek walking up a mere staircase? Are you suffering from exhaustion?

With the onset of COVID-19, it is much easier to lead a less than active lifestyle in the context of a lockdown or just having to spend more time at home due to an increase in curfew hours.

While staying at home is better in the face of COVID-19, it could foster a sedentary lifestyle, which is not good. It takes diligent and deliberate effort, therefore, to exercise when spending greater time at home.

Keep moving and being happy

Being physically active brings a happier feeling. Bear in mind that even when not exhibiting signs of physical movement on the outside, inside, our bodies are busily functioning trying to get things done. Clearly, when we start moving and when we make a deliberate effort to do so, such as with exercise, it can only be more stimulation for internal organs, which are never at rest.

Exercising helps us to think more clearly and gives us energy, allowing us greater productive potential, which all work towards improving mood and well-being.

Some people train very hard and do painful workouts. We need not exert ourselves so hard. Short and regular periods of moderate exercise on different days of the week can do the trick.

So, get your body briskly moving and get the happy hormones singing.

Exercise on the inside

With COVID-19 on a rampage, one may think twice about going to the gym. Instead, listening to music and dancing up a sweat is a good alternative, or watching and following an exercise programme on YouTube or the television. So, too, is skipping, walking and jogging, things that can be done in the house or yard space.

You may also find you can get some weights to lift at home, do push-ups or invest in a total gym if you are all for body building. If you work from home, try scheduling some time for exercise since you can quickly cool off after a workout, grab a shower, then get back to the task at hand. All this could take place within an hour.

Exercise for life

Your age should not deter you from exercising. Older individuals with health issues can benefit, too, from moderate exercise.

Consulting a doctor before you start is good if you are an older person with health issues and have not been having a regular pattern of exercise. Young and old will benefit as soon as you start, increasing bone mass for the former group and giving greater balance to older ones.

Exercise fosters endurance and is a good antidote when done moderately and regularly, for heart attack and stroke. Its benefits are far-reaching.

So, what are you waiting for? If you haven't already begun, begin!

Warrick Lattibeaudiere, PhD, a minister of religion for the past 23 years, lectures full-time in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Technology, Jamaica, where he is also director of the Language, Teaching and Research Centre. E-mail him at wglatts@yahoo.com