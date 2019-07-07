Medicalisation: A service or disservice to humanity?

MEDICALISATION is the term used to describe the process whereby human problems and conditions that were previously regarded as occurring naturally as part of life, come to be defined as medical conditions, thereby becoming the subject of medical study, diagnosis, and treatment.

The process of medicalisation is sometimes driven by new theories and hypotheses about conditions, or by new evidence arising over time by changing social attitudes or economic considerations, or by the development of new medications or treatments.

The subject may be studied in terms of the power of health professionals, patients, health corporations, and major pharmaceutical or drug-manufacturing companies (big pharma), or from the perspective of its implications for ordinary people whose identity of self and decisions about life may depend on the local concepts of health and illness within their various communities.

The social model

Once a condition comes to be classified as medical, the social model of the condition changes to become a medical model involving some disability.

Medicalisation is regarded by some as 'disease mongering', since it is the social process through which a condition comes to be regarded as a medical disease in need of treatment.

However, some have argued that medicalisation is a benefit to society, as it will lead to the treatment of certain symptoms and conditions that will presumably lead to an improved overall quality of life for affected individuals.

Infertility — the inability to conceive children — was an accepted reality in many societies historically, with several examples being cited in the Holy Bible. Many infertile women had the desire to have children, but were unable to conceive.

However, this accepted reality began to change over the past few decades, as science and technology began to intervene in the human reproductive process, and now several forms of assisted reproduction technological innovations exist.

Previously infertile women, who had blocked fallopian tubes, are now able to donate their eggs for in-vitro fertilisation and then have them inserted into the womb for gestation subsequently. Others who did not have viable eggs are now able to receive eggs from donors, have them fertilised by the sperms of their partner, and then implanted within their womb for gestation.

Women, who perhaps had some abnormality of their womb, are now able to have a surrogate mother carry their fertilised egg through the process of gestation for the delivery of a healthy child.

Despite all these developments, however, some have criticised the medicalisation of infertile condition, which has caused it to be regarded as a disease in need of treatment.

The pharmaceutical industry

Many critics now posit that pharmaceutical companies are replacing doctors as the catalysts of the presumed cause of medicalisation. However, some argue that drugs or drug companies should not be repudiated since many such drugs help to treat individuals having deviations from societal norms, and so assist many people to live relatively normal lives.

In this respect, the negative connotation has shifted from medicalisation to 'over-medicalisation'. While medicalisation is purported to provide some benefit to people, over-medicalisation is perceived to cause harm to a person's health by undue treatment, whether by over-diagnosis, over-treatment, undesirable side effects of the medication administered, or by bringing about illness or disease through iatrogenic means, that is induced unintentionally by medical action or treatment.

Over-medicalisation may have economic consequences through the wasting of public or private money due to the costs associated with treating the illnesses or diseases caused by the over-medicating.

Hypoactive sexual desire disorder

Another example involved in the debate about medicalisation is the controversial disorder known as hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD). It is claimed that 15 million women in the USA suffer from HSDD, and many argue that sexual satisfaction should be the next important step within the female sexual revolution.

However, some pharmaceutical companies have been accused of exaggerating the importance of this condition, so that they can sell anxious customers a lucrative drug, which involves injections of bremelanotide.

On the other hand, some sexual health experts argue that it is wrong to deny women a product that can help their mental health. Further, the chief medical officer for the company that owns the drug, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, purports that the condition is largely under-recognised, even though it is the most common female sexual dysfunction condition.

In opposition, many contend that medication is not the answer to the complex problems of women's sexuality, and that labelling women as having hypoactive sexual desire disorder is a way of exploiting women.

So many issues have to be considered when we shift from accepting a condition as a variation occurring normally in nature, to one in which a medical intervention is necessary. What are your thoughts on the matter?

Dr Derrick Aarons MD, PhD, is a consultant bioethicist and family physician; a specialist in ethical issues in health care, research, and the life sciences; the health registrar and head of the health secretariat for the Turks and Caicos Islands, and a member of UNESCO's International Bioethics Committee (IBC)