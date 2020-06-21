Men's lifestyle choices & oral health

Some of these differences reflect dental health habits that are more lacking in men than in women, whereas others may be due to higher blood pressure and risk of heart disease. The medications men take to control these conditions can be a factor, too.

Still, these oral health facts, sourced from Colgate.com, show how men's lifestyle choices simply differ from those of women.

1. Missing dental visits

Men are less likely to visit a dentist than women. Rather than seeking preventative dentistry, they often visit a dentist only when they have a problem that needs prompt treatment.

2. Insufficient brushing

Research found that roughly eight per cent more women brush their teeth twice a day than men. Adult males are also less likely than women to brush their teeth after every meal; this amounts to 20.5 per cent of men compared to 28.7 per cent of women.

3. More gum problems

Research also found that 34 per cent of men from 30 to 54 years old suffer from gum or periodontal disease, relative to 23 per cent of women within the same age range. Between the ages of 55 and 90 years, 56 per cent of men and 44 per cent of women suffer from gum disease.

4. Higher risk of

It's suggested that the quality of men's dental health may be associated with heart disease and high blood pressure medications which cause dry mouth. Because saliva has a protective effect against bacteria, the chances of dental problems increase when it's low.

5. More advanced conditions

Adult women have less severe periodontal disease than men of every age. In addition, white and African American women both have a lower incidence of pharyngeal cancer than men of the same backgrounds.

6. More dental replacements

Elderly men do have fewer teeth than women by a certain age. As a result, they more frequently wear dentures.

7. Higher use of carcinogens

Twice as many men as women develop oral cancer, often from smoking, chewing tobacco and drinking alcohol. Each of these are carcinogenic in nature, meaning they can put you at high risk for cancer.

8. Higher risk of HPV

Poor oral health is also a risk factor for oral human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. A study found more men than women suffer from the oral manifestation of this virus, which can lead to oral cancer. Similarly, four times as many men than women suffer from oral cancer associated with HPV.

Men don't naturally come to the table with a good hand regarding certain oral health facts, but there is plenty they can do to reduce their risk of dental problems. Brushing twice per day with a fluoride toothpaste and flossing once daily after a particularly rich meal, can maintain healthy teeth and gums.

A dentist can advise on how to help prevent dry mouth, and men can reduce some of the behaviours that may lead to oral cancer.

Dr Sharon Robinson, DDS has offices at Dental Place Cosmetix Spa, located at shop #5, Winchester Business Centre, 15 Hope Road, Kingston 10. Dr Robinson is an adjunct lecturer at the University of Technology, Jamaica, School of Oral Health Sciences. She may be contacted at 876-630-4710. Like their Facebook page, Dental Place Cosmetix Spa.