Mental fitness tips for 2021

The novel coronavirus pandemic has brought mental well-being into sharper focus with individuals and organisations forced to encourage mental resilience as an important component of overcoming the challenges faced. Here are a few tips that may help us achieve and maintain mental fitness.

•Stay aware of and utilise credible information about COVID-19.

•Accept and adjust to the new “normal” – whether it is a temporary or permanent shift.

•Become more creative and intentional in maintaining social connectedness and support as this will lessen the negative emotional impact associated with quarantines, isolation, working from home and homeschooling.

•Do mental exercises or workouts. The latter consists of activities such as mindfulness, meditation and deep breathing exercises.

•Engage in a daily workout of emotional muscles by reflecting on positive feedback received from others as well as self-affirmation. Celebrate your wins, no matter how small they may appear. This approach is better than the tendency to dwell on negative feedback, events or relationships.

•Take a problem-solving approach to life's challenges as a collection of life experiences can lead to success and resilience in the future.

The quest for mental fitness should be a daily activity, even if we feel fine emotionally.