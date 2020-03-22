WHEN World Wars I and II were fought in 1914-18 and 1939-45, respectively, who would have imagined Earth again being plunged into major warfare — this time not with canonry or large-calibre weapons, submarines or war jets, but a viral killer?

Earth's current viral siege, though not a germ or biological warfare, has the world, undeniably, at war against a germ — the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Victory requires a two-tiered militaristic approach — an offence as strong as its defence.

An offensive strike

Leave nothing to chance, with an invisible enemy virus. Follow 'Operation ATTACK COVID'.

A — Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

T — Touch with elbows and feet, not hands, when you greet.

T — Travel less and when necessary.

A — Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

C — Clean hands often with soap and water.

K — Keep a distance of two metres, minimum, from others in public.

C — Cover after a cough or sneeze, then dispose of tissue.

O — Observe good personal hygiene every time.

V — View regular updates from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

I — Inform health care providers if you are coughing, have high fever or shortness of breath.

D — Desist from large gatherings.

The defence

Ultimately, the immune system is our last line of defence. If our offensive strikes fail and we contract the virus, as we undergo quarantine, a strong immune system will best fight this battle.

The facts show that people with underlying illnesses or compromised immune systems are likely to suffer more from a COVID-19 attack. Remember, even with the seasonal flu, a good immune system does not make you immune, rather, it makes the recovery process easier. So, while the virus has won many battles, a good defence, having aided more than 70,000 people to recovery from COVID-19 thus far, means that many are winning the war.

1. Build your immune system before an attack instead of after the attack. Greater attentiveness to health by regularly eating fruits, vegetables, panaceas, and vitamin C supplements do not necessarily prevent the flu, but may aid in a quicker recovery.

On the other hand, after the flu attacks a weak immune system, taking the same things used to build the system may not help as fast because it takes time to build and maintain a good immune system. So, what tips bear reminding?

a. Garlic is a powerful anti-oxidant. Taking a clove raw or an infusion is good. Cutting up cloves in honey and taking a teaspoon a day can build the immune system.

b. Ginger, too, boosts immunity. In tea form or raw with honey, dried or in juice form, ginger has strong health properties.

c. Vitamin C-rich fruits, like all fruits, are best eaten on an empty stomach. Oranges and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, and proven to boost the immune system. One doctor successfully treated 60 patients with the deadly Spanish flu with a grapefruit juice concoction. Mangoes, cantaloupes and kiwi fruits are other vitamin C-rich fruits. Interestingly, the body does not store or make this vitamin, critical to building the immune system and, hence, should be consumed daily.

d. Onion, like ginger and garlic, is considered a panacea and can be mixed and stored with honey to be more palatable. Onion tea is good, so too when used in soups.

e. Eat your vegetables daily. Tomatoes (generally used as a vegetable), cucumbers, lettuce, and cabbage are popular locally.

f. White bread, white flour and refined sugar — stay clear of these. Sodas too. On the whole, focus more on natural foods.

g. Zinc and selenium have been proven minerals for immunity building. You may take a supplement or find them in cashew nuts, almonds, sunflower seeds, and pumpkins seeds.

h. Herbs known for antiviral properties are oregano, thyme, basil, peppermint, and rosemary. Each can be taken in tea form.

i. Sleep — the immune system works best when your body is at rest.

j. Good exercise gets the blood circulating and body better functioning.

k. Hydrate regularly. The miracle liquid works wonders for the body.

Make these tips a daily habit, more so with the threat of COVID-19. Fight back. But like a fighter, a sword for an offensive strike is needed as in operation ATTACK COVID, but equally, too, a large shield which may be compromised with time, but which must be serviced to optimally defend the body.

Warrick Lattibeaudiere (PhD), a minister of religion for the past 22 years, lectures full-time in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Technology, Jamaica.