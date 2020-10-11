IF you have been prescribed chlorhexidine gluconate mouthwash, chances are your dentist has told you that you have a mild form of gum disease called gingivitis.

It might seem a little scary, but this prescription mouthwash could be a simple solution to getting your smile back on track to health and confidence.

Chlorhexidine gluconate oral rinse contains a chemical called chlorhexidine, which destroys harmful mouth bacteria, treats gingivitis, and promotes the healing of inflamed gums.

Chlorhexidine gluconate is used to treat gingivitis, another name for mild gum disease. Symptoms can include bad breath and gum redness, swelling, and bleeding. While brushing your teeth and gums twice per day and flossing once per day can help prevent gingivitis, a prescription mouthwash may help reduce the symptoms when you're already in the early stages.

How does it work?

When you rinse with chlorhexidine gluconate mouthwash, the active ingredient chlorhexidine works to destroy harmful mouth bacteria, even after you spit.

Are there any side effects?

Chlorhexidine gluconate mouthwash has a few possible side effects, like a change in taste, an increase in tartar build-up, and staining of the teeth, gums, and dental appliances. Not to worry though, these side effects are usually very minor.

While severe side effects of using medicated mouthwash are rare, some people can experience swollen neck glands and irritation in the mouth and tip of the tongue. Notify your dentist immediately if you experience any of these symptoms, or if you believe you might be experiencing an allergic reaction to the mouthwash.

Is it safe?

Only use chlorhexidine gluconate mouthwash if your physician or dentist prescribes it.

Under the guidance of a health care professional, the product is safe when used as directed. Though chlorhexidine gluconate mouthwash is effective at killing mouth bacteria in mild cases of gum disease, it's not a substitute for regular brushing and flossing for total oral health.

Along with daily flossing, try brushing with a toothbrush that has curved soft outer bristles to clean the gumline and firmer inner bristles to effectively clean teeth.

If you are ready to take steps towards gum health, chlorhexidine gluconate oral rinse could be helpful in improving your oral care routine. Talk to your dentist about your options, and they will be able to help you find the solution that fits your smile best.

Dr Sharon Robinson, DDS has offices at Dental Place Cosmetix Spa, located at shop #5, Winchester Business Centre, 15 Hope Road, Kingston 10. Dr Robinson is an adjunct lecturer at the University of Technology, Jamaica, School of Oral Health Sciences. She may be contacted at 876-630-4710. Like their Facebook page, Dental Place Cosmetix Spa.