Prostate cancer continues to rise in Jamaica
REGIONAL medical epidemiologist, Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), Dr Maung Aung says the country continues to see an increase in the incidence of prostate cancer.
Dr Aung, who was addressing the MistyBlue Cancer Care Foundation's teleconference last Wednesday, is attributing the continued rise to “low health-seeking behaviour among the island's men and low screening numbers”.
He cited the stigma surrounding the digital rectal exam, a method used to examine men for the disease, as a reason why many of them avoid screening.
As a result, he said, 70 per cent of patients are diagnosed by symptoms displayed when the disease is at an advanced stage.
Prostate cancer refers to the malignant growth of cells in the prostate gland and is one of the most common cancers that affect males globally.
Health promotion and public education officer at the Westmoreland Health Department, Gerald Miller, in his presentation encouraged citizens, particularly males, to take responsibility for their health.
“When we take responsibility for our health it prevents the State from spending resources that could have been used to advance other areas in our economy that are in need of assistance,” he noted.
He said the belief held by some males that visiting the doctor is a sign of being “weak” needs to change, as it is one of the factors preventing them from taking charge of their health.
The teleconference was held in observance of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, which is being observed in September.
The Westmoreland-based MistyBlue Cancer Care Foundation is spearheading several online conferences up to December to highlight statistics and trends relating to cancers.
These are being streamed on various social media platforms on the second Wednesday of each month between the hours of 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm.
The public can tune in to these events on Zoom, the MistyBlue Cancer Care Foundation's YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as the JIS's YouTube and Facebook pages.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy