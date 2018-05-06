Relay For Life is June 2-3
THE Jamaica Cancer Society's (JCS) 16th annual flagship fund-raising event, Relay for Life, will take place next month on the campus of the University of Technology (UTech), Old Hope Road, St Andrew.
The overnight event will get under way at 6:00 pm on Saturday, June 2 and conclude at 6:00 am on Sunday, June 3.
Speaking at the launch last Wednesday at Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew, chairman of the JCS, Earl Jarrett said that in addition to raising funds, Relay for Life serves as a medium to celebrate cancer survivors and remember those who have lost the battle with the disease.
“The event is a symbol of hope, despite the challenges for affected individuals and their families,” he noted.
The entity's Executive Director Yulit Gordon said that Relay for Life reaches into the community to bring together neighbours, friends, work associates, and families to support a very important cause.
She noted that the operations of the society, including maintenance of the medical facility, require significant capital.
“We are, therefore, calling on all Jamaicans to join hands and hearts with the Jamaica Cancer Society through sponsorship, donations and the forming of teams to make 2018 Relay for Life the most successful event,” Gordon said.
Relay for Life is a 12-hour relay, which involves a team of walkers and runners competing against each other to raise the highest amount of funds.
