Save your eyesight

BY now you would have likely heard that refined sugar and excess sugar can damage your health and have caused hundreds of thousands of people to suffer horribly, die prematurely and age painfully.

The reasons are not difficult to understand, as we have thousands of years of experience thanks to distant ancestors who had negligible contact with refined foods. All natural food sources with sugar and carbohydrates have fibre, with the exception of honey and maple syrup, which slows the absorption of the simple carbohydrate content (including sugars).

This is the only safe way we are designed to properly tolerate sugar ingestion.

The lack of fibre in refined sugars dramatically increases its glycemic index. This is the measure of how much and how quickly food increase blood sugar levels.

Elevated and prolonged blood sugar levels have been known to cause severe damage. Some researchers and physicians liken sugar damage to pieces of glass ripping their way through every artery, vein and capillary in the body, causing irreparable damage.

This level of destruction is not even taking into account the damaging effects of by-products of excessive sugar metabolisation.

Your eyesight and sugar

Having high blood sugar levels result in a hyperglycemic state and can result in several illnesses related to blindness.

Once these illnesses were thought to be related to ageing, however, the average age and beginning age of sufferers have been getting younger, even as young as 20 years old.

These illnesses include:

Cataract — The progressive clouding of the lens of the eye. The only treatment is the surgical replacement of the lens with an artificial lens.

Glaucoma — The inability of the eye to drain fluids, as it should, resulting in above-normal pressure build-up in the eye(s). This can damage vesicles and nerves resulting in blurred vision and blindness. Medications can be used to treat glaucoma.

Retinopathy — The retina is a collection of light sensitive cells lining the back of your eyes. They are responsible for collecting the light to be sent to your brain. In diabetic retinopathy, elevated blood sugar levels damage the blood vesicles to the retina resulting in lost vision.

Retinopathy, may also cause macular edema, a build-up of fluid and swelling in an area of the retina, called the macula, the focal point of your vision.

Diabetic macular degeneration — The macula is responsible for sharp, focused images. With macular degeneration, the cells of the macula break down. Gradually, vision can blur and blind spots develop. With early detection, regular injections into the eye may save the vision.

This is what excessive and refined sugars do to a body, and remember, sugars are everywhere; read labels and take the time to research.

How do you avoid these diseases?

Among other cautions, including general eye health and care, avoid, eliminate or minimise:

• Foods which are made from refined sugars and refined flour;

• Sugary drinks;

• Fruit drinks which have sugar added;

• Alcoholic beverages;

• Alcoholic beverages which are sweetened;

• Sauces and dressings with sugar added.

The World Health Organization recommendation a sugar intake of not more than 25 grams or more a day.

Be aware of your vision, early detection is key; see your doctor if you are noticing:

• Black spots;

• Flashes of light;

• Reduced vision;

• Faded colours;

• Glare, lights appear too bright;

• Poor night vision;

• Double or multiple vision in one eye;

• Headaches;

• Eye aches;

• Persistent watery eyes;

• Blurred vision;

• Halos (blurry rings of lesser light) around light sources.

Save your sight

Don't allow perceptions of culture, habits, inconveniences, and people to cost you your vision. Put aside cravings, advertising, other people's lifestyles and make healthy decisions for yourself and your own life.

If you are non-diabetic, remember that you may still be at risk of hyperglycemia. Excessive sugar intake combined with stress can result in stress-induced hyperglycemia.

If you are diabetic, in addition to following the recommendations, visit your physician regularly, maintain your blood sugar checking and medication protocols.

