Soap: Modern-day miracle

“ The quantity of soap consumed by a nation is an accurate measure of its wealth and civilisation.”

— Justus von Liebig, German chemist

PNEUMONIA is the single largest infectious cause of death in children worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). What is the second? Did you guess AIDS, malaria or tuberculosis? Guess again! It's diarrhoea. Diarrhoeal disease, according to WHO, is the second leading cause of death in children under five years old.

Hundreds of thousands of children could be saved if they and their family members just washed their hands with soap — a relatively common and inexpensive commodity the world over.

Likkle but tallawah

According to the magazine, The Economist, “appropriate hand washing can cut diarrhoeal diseases by 43 per cent. It may have an equally big impact on respiratory-tract infections, the biggest child-killer of all.”

Amid the ongoing novel coronavirus, the statement is an important one, and is corroborated by a study conducted in the American army which saw sniffles and coughs falling by 45 per cent when soldiers washed hands five times daily. Get into the habit of regular hand washing with soap and water, especially now.

Better than alcohol and disinfectant

Outside of soap and water, we use alcohol, sanitisers and disinfectants. But none of these beats soap and water. In fact, some of these antibacterial products are simply more expensive versions of soap. The duo of soap and water tackles any virus and bacteria, however, formidable they may seem. Also, using soap in powdered form and water to wipe surfaces down proves greatly effective in fighting viruses and bacteria and will ward off vectors such as flies.

Effective

The novel coronavirus, like many viruses, is a self-assemblage of particles held together by a lipid (fatty) bilayer. What soap does with water is to dissolve the fat membrane, effectively, loosening up the particles so they fall apart.

It seems ironic that soap and water kills a virus that has no cure. Imagine, too, the price that a possible cure for the novel coronavirus would fetch, when we've had good old inexpensive soap at our disposal.

No longer a want, but a need

Few products are as common and useful as soap. The item that was once a luxury in the past, has grown past being a want to a need of man. We can't live without soap and, of course, water — its signal operationalising complement. The thing is, we must attack the virus outside our bodies before it catches us on the inside, since, as we know, as effective as soap and water is, it is a topical remedy and must never be ingested and should be kept out of reach of young children.

Let us not hold our breaths on a vaccine or cure for the novel coronavirus when we have at our disposal one of the best do-it-yourself preventative agent: soap, which also leaves you smelling fresh and clean. Give it the respect it deserves, for it's an accurate measure of your health or wealth. In fact, when next you hold or use it, never forget, your life may just be in your hands.

Warrick Lattibeaudiere (PhD), a minister of religion for the past 23 years, lectures full-time in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Technology, Jamaica.