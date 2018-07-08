Some foods heal, others hurt

MOST of us do not exercise our power to choose what we eat. We are heavily influenced by habit, lack of facts, marketing, and culture. Unfortunately, instead of eating healthy foods we are herded towards what we see as exciting, without considering that some foods hurt and some foods heal.

For the sake of your pain-free self, life and loved ones, hopefully you will understand and make good choices moving forward.

Before we get into the foods, allow me to set the table:

1. Poor diet is a factor in one in five deaths around the world, according to the most comprehensive study based at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. The study showed that diet is the second-highest risk factor for death.

2. I am not attempting to enforce the notion that diet can cure disease. I am, however, saying that many diseases may be prevented with proper nutrition and, paired with proper medical treatment, some diseases can be managed and controlled.

Painful and debilitating conditions

Haemorrhoids: Bloody stool, painful bowel movement, itching around anus; painful, itchy lump near anus.

Problem foods: Red meats, processed meats, refined carbohydrates, low-fibre foods.

Recommended foods: Soluble and insoluble fibres (vegetables, oatmeal, whole grains).

Dementia: Memory loss, aphasia.

Problem foods: White foods (white flour, white rice, white sugar, pasta), margarine.

Recommended foods: Vitamin K (green, leafy vegetables), cruciferous vegetables and dark berries.

Diabetic neuropathy: Muscle weakness, serious problems with the feet, loss of balance, and reflexes.

Problem foods: High-glycemic foods, refined sugars, refined flours, and processed foods.

Recommended foods: Foods rich in Vitamin B12 (trout, sardines, tuna), soluble and insoluble fibre, low-glycemic foods.

Potentially deadly conditions

Hypertension: Seizures, stroke, can lead to death.

Problem foods: Processed foods, foods high in sodium and preservatives, sweets, high-cholesterol foods.

Recommended foods: Foods rich in potassium, calcium and magnesium.

Diabetes, non-insulin dependent: Numbness, kidney disease, blindness, nerve damage, pain, compromised vision, fatigue, stroke, can lead to amputation or death.

Problem foods: Sugars, simple carbohydrates, processed foods, processed meats.

Recommended foods: Complex carbohydrates, vegetables, soluble and insoluble fibre, blueberries, nuts, green tea, legumes.

High risk of death

Coronary disease: Death, heart attack, heart failure.

Problem foods: Alcohol, caffeine, high-saturated fats, high-cholesterol foods, processed meats, simple sugars.

Recommended foods: Vegetables, whole grains, non-processed protein-rich foods

Colorectal cancer: Cancer of the colon or rectum.

Problem foods: High fats, low-fibre foods, alcohol, red meats, processed meats, too much fat.

Recommended foods: Foods rich in calcium and fibre, such as dark green leafy vegetables and whole grains.

These are just a few of the diseases that your food choices can cause or protect you from. Where it is true that moderation is good, don't assume that a little of what you like can't hurt you.

Just as some people smoke past 100 years old, but others sadly die from lung cancer in their teens just from environmental smoke (burning of rubbish etc), you never know if that next meal of sugary or processed food may be the one to put you past your tipping point and activate a severe illness.

Always be aware that sugars, simple carbohydrates, many artificial food additives, processed meats, excess sodium, saturated fats, processed fats, all hold the potential to cause you and your loved ones deep suffering.

Make the choice to turn your back on your habits and excuses and learn to live a life of enjoying healthy proteins, complex carbohydrates, healthy oils, vegetables, nuts, and fruit.

Fitz-George Rattray is the director of Intekai Academy, which is focused on helping people live a healthy lifestyle through nutrition and weight management. If you are interested in losing weight or living a healthier lifestyle, give them a call at 968-8238, or visit their website at intekaiacademy.org