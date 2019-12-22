Sorrel time again

FOR Jamaicans, the word sorrel conjures up the flavours, aromas and jollification of Christmas. But for people in other countries, sorrel is simply a great year-round addition to salads.

So, while we celebrate our traditional Yuletide beverage, it is instructive to know that there are many different types of sorrel, all of which are known to boost health and nutrition.

While this fascinating herb is cultivated all over the world for a variety of purposes, Jamaican sorrel is primarily used as a beverage and is not a true sorrel.

Sorrel is the common name given to the sepals of a hibiscus plant called Roselle or Hibiscus sabdariffa. It's important to note that there is a leafy green herb that is also called sorrel, but it is unrelated to this plant.

Roselle is the fleshy young calyces (the outer floral envelope) surrounding the immature fruits. It also comes in dried form.

Jamaican sorrel is very acidic and resembles cranberry in colour and acidity. It is used to flavour drinks, jams, jellies, wine, and sauces in the Caribbean, Mexico, West Africa, and Egypt. Roselle is used fresh in salads, especially fruit salads, with cooked vegetables, and in sauces, stews, and pies or tarts.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF JAMAICAN SORREL

Jamaican sorrel is high in vitamins and minerals with powerful antioxidant properties. It helps lower elevated blood pressure, bad cholesterol and detoxifies the entire body. Research proves the ability of sorrel tea to control hypertension. It is said to have diuretic and antidepressant properties.

Drinking Jamaican sorrel has proven to be heart-friendly. However, research is ongoing to study the precise mechanism of cardio protection by sorrel.

Having about 150ml of sorrel tea three times a day for four weeks can improve insulin sensitivity. Hence, this tea is suggested to be beneficial, particularly for those with diabetes.

Sorrel tea can inhibit pathogenic avian influenza viruses and several drug-resistant viruses. In laboratory experiments, among 11 tea varieties, this tea showed the most potent antiviral property, followed by black tea.

Another bonus is the vitamin C content. Abundant ascorbic acid (vitamin C) boosts your immunity.

The flavonoids in sorrel have antidepressant effects. Extracts of these flowers have shown antidepressant-like activity on post-partum disorders. Post-partum depression in mothers has a significant effect on the cognitive and emotional development of children. However, not much is written about how sorrel would work on depression and anxiety.

The polyphenols in sorrel flowers are proven antioxidants. Polyphenols are a category of plant compounds that offer various health benefits. Regularly consuming polyphenols is thought to boost digestion and brain health, as well as protect against heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancer. However, further research is needed to identify the compounds that possess such anti-cancer properties.

While traditionally, Jamaican sorrel has been associated with Christmas, in recent times, it has become available year-round and is dried for retail distribution. Today, it is enjoying brisk sales, not only for its delicious taste but also because more people are learning about and appreciating its health benefits.

Our sorrel is not at all common in America, but its popularity is sure to grow the more people learn about its benefits. Given the penchant of Jamaicans in the Diaspora to cling to their “home food”, there is great potential for export of sorrel. However, there is far more to exporting foods to North America and Europe than simply packaging and shipping.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the European Union have regulations which require all producers or handlers of food for export to their countries to fully comply with stringent regulations. For example, FDA requires comprehensive, prevention-based controls across their food supply chain to prevent or significantly minimise the likelihood of food-borne illnesses occurring. A Jamaican firm, Technological Solutions Limited has been instrumental in helping several Caribbean countries address these export challenges, as it has been retained by several multilateral agencies, and governments, regional organisations to assist them with growing exports from the region.

Dr Wendy-Gaye Thomas is Group Technical Manager, Technological Solutions Limited, a Jamaican food technology company. email: wendy.thomas@tsltech.com