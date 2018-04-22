St Ann's Bay Hospital's new-look Paediatric Ward

HAVING forged an agreement with internationally renowned musical group Air Supply to be its brand ambassadors for Jamaica, the Issa Trust Foundation hosted a successful fund-raising concert in June 2017 on the grounds of the Couples Sans Souci resort.

The foundation, which is the charity arm of Couples Resorts, has used the proceeds from that event, along with additional funds raised, to renovate the St Ann's Bay Hospital's Paediatric Ward.

The renovations, according to the foundation, included equipping the ward with brand new beds, cots, vital sign monitors, piped medical gases to each bed/cot; furniture for staff, patients and visitors; replacement of all windows; new curtain tracks and curtains; a central air conditioning system, split air conditioning units and fans; flat-screen television sets and other critical infrastructural improvements, all geared towards elevating the experience of the patients and staff at the facility and at a total value of $34 million..

Paul Issa, chairman of Issa Trust Foundation, stated: “I believe how we care for each other reflects who we are as a nation, and how we care for children reflects the kind of future we're going to have.”

Since 2010 the Issa Trust Foundation has collaborated with the North East Regional Health Authority to make strides in health care in that region.

The foundation said it has donated more than $20 million worth of equipment — which includes ECG machines, incubators, warmers, and ventilators to St Ann's Bay Regional and Annotto Bay hospitals; 14 desktop autoclave machines for use at health centres across the region; critical pharmaceuticals and sundries through their partnership with Direct Relief; blood pressure machines, stethoscopes and other small equipment which have been distributed to public health care facilities within the region.

The foundation also said it provides ongoing training and support to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the hospital and visits several times per year with needed equipment, pharmaceuticals and supplies, and provides ongoing training to sustain the critical partnership.