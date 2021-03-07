The 'great healer'

THE ancient goddess of wisdom, Athena, and the powerful god of the sea, Poseidon, in Greek consciousness, faced off to see who would be patron or patroness of Athens. Through a marvellous display of power, Poseidon caused to gush forth a spring, to the delight of the people. Athena, however, made to sprout a tree that would not only win her the title of patroness of Athens, but one that would have won the hearts of men for millennia to come.

She produced the olive tree, one the people felt was far superior to the spring with its gift of tree, food and oil in one. How well do you know the olive oil?

No cold or flu in one year and two months

My most annoying period in life is when I have a cold or flu. I have tried, to my mind, everything in the books, to avoid them. And, every single year that I can recall, I contract one or both — sometimes more than once.

My most noble efforts of stocking up on vitamins and increasing my intake of fruits and vegetables have just never been foolproof.

In a research and experimentation on diets, I came across the Mediterranean diet, which is still rich in fruits and vegetables, but with olives and olive oil as constant features. I got two bottles of olive oil. I didn't start using them right away; I even forgot I had bought them. One day I felt a cold coming on, and a mind said to take a teaspoon. I felt a slight burn in my throat when I took the olive oil, and it literally felt as if it was clearing the mucus build-up.

I felt the difference and I felt better just moments after. I must say it puzzled me. I started researching, only to uncover that olive oil (extra virgin) was very good for colds and flu. I thought, olive oil? Cold? Flu? I started January last year with a teaspoon daily, and to date I have had no colds or flu.

A friend has mentioned that my grace period is more likely a function of staying home more often, sanitising, and wearing a mask. These are effective methods, indeed, and must always be done. I, still, though, believe in the literature on olive oil and its powerful polyphenols and antioxidants.

Added benefits

When next you take a spoonful of the extra virgin olive oil, remember you are boosting your heart health, ingesting a natural antibacterial food, nourishing your hair, improving skin health, improving blood cholesterol level, regulating blood pressure, boosting metabolism, improving digestion, strengthening cell walls, preventing gallstones, protecting against osteoporosis, and fighting mood disorders such as depression.

No wonder, the ancient Greek poet Homer referred to olive oil as “liquid gold”, even as Hippocrates — Father of Modern Medicine — dubbed it the “great healer” and prescribed it for many medical conditions.

Do go for a bottle of the “great healer” next time you go shopping, even as I go for a teaspoonful right now.

Warrick Lattibeaudiere, PhD, a minister of religion for the past 23 years, lectures full-time in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Technology, Jamaica, where he is also director of the Language, Teaching and Research Centre. E-mail him at wglatts@yahoo.com