The patient will see you now…

MILLENNIALS have grown up during a time of technological change, globalisation and economic disruption. In fact, today's changes in health care are driven by them — the ambitious, demanding and disruptive generation of our society.

In order to meet their demands, their expectations must be understood. These expectations include convenience, access to information and affordability. Being digital natives, their affinity for technology helps to shape these health care expectations and industry developments.

5 health care expectations millennials have

1. They take care into their own hands

Millennials are independent caretakers, many of whom do not have a primary care provider (PCP). Previous generations have always had their go-to doctors, otherwise known as their “family doctor”, on speed-dial, whereas millennials take multiple routes when seeking health care.

They are the early adopters of trending technologies, such as telemedicine, which provides health care anywhere, at any time. They are less likely to rely on health care systems with which they are dissatisfied, and are comfortable seeing different doctors when necessary.

Their need for on-demand health care that is quick and convenient to their active, fast-paced lives holds greater value to them than strong, ongoing relationships with a PCP. Their demand to “get to the point” quickly with accurate results has influenced many to skip the PCP and see a specialist directly. Doctors must now go the extra mile for their patients by improving their accessibility and availability.

Being the first generation to grow up with social media and other consumer-centric technology, using technologies like telehealth comes naturally. Surveys have shown that 74 per cent of millennials would prefer to see doctors using a telemedicine platform via video, audio or text chat.

For millennials and Gen Zers, the answers are in the apps. With majority of their time spent behind a screen, they want to be able to access health records, schedule appointments, get automated reminders, and have access to 24/7 virtual visits from their computers or smartphones. Telemedicine platform MDLink strives to reimagine primary care, where 60 per cent of its registered users are millenial.

2. They do their own research

Millennials have one true best friend and its name is Google. When making health care choices, doing a quick search is the least. Paired with their previously mentioned trait of being independent caretakers, their first step to taking care of themselves often starts with research. They are very trusting of online information and know how to sift their way through the relevant and trusted sources. First they look up their signs and symptoms and start to self-diagnose, some will try to utilise home remedies, while others will go a step further to search for a specialist and seek outside opinions based on online reviews from strangers or influencers – another major difference between millennials and boomers, who would seek doctor recommendations from family or friends. The Internet has made them widely informed and highly informative, that is, they are most willing to believe online reviews and do not hesitate to honestly voice their health care experiences using the platforms available. As a doctor, what does the Internet say about you? How are you positioning yourself to attract more patients in the digital age?

3. They want apps – and lots of them

Health care apps? In the Caribbean? Yes, indeed! Menstrual cycle apps and exercise/fitness apps have been found to be the more utilised health care apps on the Caribbean market. Apple watches and Fitbits are perfect for the millennial fitness fanatic. Health care apps provide them with the personal health control they desire. Oral contraceptive pills and pregnancy stages can also be tracked using medical apps.

Recently, a more sophisticated health care app has surfaced on the Caribbean scene – Telemedicine. Yes, you can now see a doctor on your phone or laptop from the safety and privacy of your home, office or even your car. Your online doctor can then send prescriptions, lab tests, sick notes, and more.

MDLink has been the first telemedicine platform to launch in the region. Registration is free. You can visit www.theMDLink.com or download the free MDLink Health app.

4. Health care costs and shopping for health care insurance

Millennials exhibit a very unique consumer behaviour, which means that they have no problem trying new, innovative brands rather than turning to a brand seen as old and reliable. They love to shop and are most interested in the best price or largest savings. This applies to shopping for health insurance as well, their brand loyalty is low — even if the previous insurance company was working fine for them.

Price transparency is a critical factor when making health care decisions and millennials are very demanding of cost estimates from multiple sources before undergoing treatments, and some are likely to forego treatment if the costs are not favourable. Shopping for health care is conducted similarly to shopping for a new laptop online. Millennials take the time to search for the best available options that gives them the best value for their money. They are often willing and receptive to different insurance policies, once the offer fits their budget. As a result of being cost-driven, they often miss the details of the policies, causing confusion at later points. There is definitely room for insurance providers to increase their public education of their policies so millennials can better understand the value of their membership.

Nearly 30 per cent of millennials are confused by insurance and see themselves as “customers” instead of “members”. These variations in mindset will help to shape the new era of medicine in the Caribbean. This change will be seen in the digital health space, the modern health space and the health insurance industry.

5. They are interested in holistic health and alternative medicine

On average, millennials see health as more than just tablets and cough syrups. They are more likely to include alternative medicine or mental health in their definition. They have a lot more access to health information and are utilising it to form their daily eating and lifestyle habits. They have also been found to be more health conscious and as a result research their medications, side effects and risk factors more closely.

Millennials are motivated by more non-traditional health care means, so they seek out mental care when stressed and wear Fitbits to monitor their heart rate or how far they have run. Of course, they are also more likely to drink a healthy smoothie for breakfast.

The patient will see you now…

Technology such as telehealth has become the new front door for many across the globe, as it offers more affordable and accessible health care on demand. This means that the patient is now in control of their own time and no longer wastes time in waiting rooms.

As health care systems continue to meet the needs of the generation and protect citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic, a greater demand for technology exists.

As the founder of MDLink and a fellow millennial, my company is excited to offer its digital health solutions to the Caribbean region.

MDLex, our COVID-19 screening tool, built in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank, is set to be the first form of artificial intelligence health care within the region. Not only will MDLex allow us to flatten the COVID-19 curve and save lives, but we are also now able to continue providing modern, secure, affordable, and safe health care to Jamaica and the entire region.

The pandemic has created a context where key stakeholders consider digital health as a requirement to survive the crisis. Telemedicine is here to stay and as a developing region, we must continue working hard to keep current with modern medicine and health care.

Dr Che Bowen is the CEO and founder of telemedicine platform MDLink.