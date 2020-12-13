What is 'mask mouth'?

THE novel coronavirus pandemic has helped coin a litany of new words and phrases, from social distancing to putting on the COVID-19 mask, there's a new expression for almost everything related to the virus.

One expression that many dentists are now hearing is 'mask mouth'.

The phrase refers to a range of symptoms associated with wearing a face mask around your mouth for long periods. It's not an official diagnosis, but it's become a common phrase used to describe the rise in dental problems that have resulted from increased mask-wearing.

You should wear a mask as much as possible when out in public to protect the most vulnerable members of your local community. While wearing a mask is crucial for public safety, you also need to make sure that you keep your teeth clean and your mouth healthy.

When you breathe through your mouth, you also dry out all the saliva that usually acts as a buffer to neutralise acids, raises the pH of the environment in the mouth, and protects against bad bacteria. This leaves you at an increased risk for bacteria-caused cavities and tooth decay, as well as viruses that contribute to gum disease.

Think of it this way: the drier the mouth, the better the environment for bacteria to thrive, and, thus, the greater chance for 'mask mouth'.

What are the symptoms of mask mouth?

Mask mouth is a general expression that covers a selection of symptoms. These include:

• sour breath;

• receding gums;

• a dry mouth; and

• tooth decay.

How can you prevent mask mouth?

Incorporating these steps may help treat mask mouth if it happens to you or, even better, prevent it from occurring in the first place. However, many of the below expert tips are just good for maintaining good oral hygiene at any time — during a pandemic or otherwise.

Clean your mask

At this point in the pandemic, you know that wearing a face mask can make breathing and talking feel a little, well, funny. And while you quickly get used to speaking louder during socially distanced conversations and dealing with foggy glasses, your mouth doesn't handle the whole situation as well. Rebreathing your own expelled air at higher quantities than normal can also cause a build-up of bad bacteria.

One way to curb all this additional issue. Wash your mask (or, if disposable, cut the ear hooks and toss in the trash before grabbing a new one). This is especially key because as you breathe inside a mask, your oral bacteria can become embedded in the fabric, which can also boost bacteria build-up in your mouth when inhaled.

Practise good oral hygiene

Brush and floss twice a day to stay on top of your oral hygiene habits.

“Fluoride in toothpaste can also help fight against bad bacteria, so its recommended to help protect and re-mineralise enamel. If bad bacteria in the mouth are allowed to thrive, that can lead to demineralisation, which weakens enamel, increases sensitivity, and makes it easier for acid, bacteria, and toxins to get even deeper into your teeth and lead to even more problems such as cavities or decay.

Keep hydrated

I know, I know, drinking more water is the answer to seemingly every health concern ever, but it's legit — especially in the case of 'mask mouth'. That's because proper hydration helps with preventing dry mouth as well as neutralising acids and bacteria that contribute to tooth decay and gum problems.

Two litres or eight cups of water is recommended throughout the day. So, try to pay attention to that dry mouth feeling — often accompanied by a bad taste, cracked lips, and/or burning sensation — and take a quick mask break to drink water to keep your mouth moist. Set an hourly alarm on your watch or buy a water bottle with markings for every hour, to remind you to keep drinking.

Oral rinses that target dry mouth can also help keep the mouth moist and more comfortable.

Avoid certain drinks

While drinking ample fluids throughout the day is key, and ultimately helps prevent mask mouth, sipping on sugary beverages does not do you any favours. That's because they can dehydrate and, in turn, increase your chances of developing mask mouth. And the same goes for drinks, such as coffee. Just be sure to rinse out your mouth with water before putting on your mask.

Take mask breaks

This one's simple. Removing your mask in situations where social distancing is possible and/or when you're alone, maybe in your car, will allow the good and bad bacteria in your mouth to reset. It'll also allow you to drink water.

If you get significant problems with your teeth or mouth, then you need to visit the dentist as soon as possible. Delaying treatment could cause the problem to worsen, so reach out to your dentist if you find that the problem isn't going away or is getting worse.

