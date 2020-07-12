Why dental veneers?

DENTAL veneers are thin shells of porcelain that are bonded to the front of the teeth, providing a natural, attractive look.

They can be used to fix chipped, stained, misaligned, worn down, uneven, or abnormally spaced teeth.

Why veneers?

For teeth that are severely discoloured, chipped or misshapen, veneers create a durable and pleasing smile. Plus, veneers are difficult to stain, making them popular for people seeking a perfect smile.

Types of dental veneers

The two most common materials used in dental veneers are composite resin and porcelain. Both types of veneers can be fabricated by a dental technician in a dental laboratory.

Dental veneers that are fabricated in a dental laboratory are bonded to the teeth with resin cement. Porcelain material is brittle. However, when it is firmly bonded to the tooth it can become very strong and durable. Composite veneers can also be fabricated by the dentist inside your mouth at a dental office.

How are dental veneers placed?

The dentist will remove a small amount of the tooth surface to permit placement of the veneer. An impression is taken of the tooth and sent to the dental laboratory. The dental veneer is then made to fit the tooth and mouth. The veneer is bonded to the tooth with resin cement.

Cleaning your dental veneers

Dental veneers should be cleaned like your own teeth. Flossing once a day and brushing twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste will help to remove food debris and plaque bacteria.

Consult your dental professional about the oral care products they recommend maintaining the longevity of your dental restorations.

Dr Sharon Robinson, DDS has offices at Dental Place Cosmetix Spa, located at shop #5, Winchester Business Centre, 15 Hope Road, Kingston 10. Dr Robinson is an adjunct lecturer at the University of Technology, Jamaica, School of Oral Health Sciences. She may be contacted at 876-630-4710. Like their Facebook page, Dental Place Cosmetix Spa.