Hanna calls on urgent intervention of Gov't as constituents face water shortages

ST ANN, Jamaica— Member of Parliament (MP) for South St Ann, Lisa Hanna is raising the alarm that her constituency is on the “brink of catastrophe” as residents have been experiencing water shortages that have become more extreme and severe over the past three years.

Hanna said that since the beginning of 2022, parts of her constituency have had little to no rainfall, and some community water tanks are now dry. Hence, she has had to personally truck water to residents and schools in remote areas.

"The water situation is now dire, and I am receiving numerous calls daily for help from individuals, farmers, and principals who have run out of water. Last year, in the Standing Finance Committee at Parliament, I raised this matter again to the then Minister of Water Honourable Aubyn Hill, requesting a status report on several water upgrade projects slated for Southeast St Ann while also pointing out the fact that JM$5 million was a grossly inadequate budget for a national water trucking programme across sixty-three constituencies when one load of water was costing over $30,000,” the MP lamented.

Hanna said she did not get an adequate response and subsequently raised the matter again last November, detailing the length of time she has spent addressing the subject to varying Ministers of Water across administrations and their failure to assist.

"The lack of access to water resources is a life and death reality to many rural Jamaicans, not only those living in my constituency. The Government needs to urgently examine rural communities that are without water and make them a priority. This should not be a PNP or JLP prioritisation in which areas are done first."

The MP went further to point out that the current allocations for water supply services under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in the 2022-2023 Estimates of Expenditure tabled last week in Parliament does not give much hope.

"The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has allocated $470,821 million in recurrent expenditure for water supply services across the island of which 4.6 per cent or $20 million is assigned to 'trucking of water' and less than half, approximately 46 per cent or $215 million for water resource rehabilitation and maintenance; the rest is going to administration. This budget will not redound to a workable solution for water shortages but will only continue to kick the can down the road for many Jamaicans who need piped water in remote places not only in Southeast St Ann but across rural Jamaica," she said.

Hanna stated that as a result she is once again calling for the urgent intervention of the Minister of Local Government, Desmond McKenzie to help supply water to some areas in her constituency.

Related Stories: Hanna pleads for help as drought hits St Ann