St Mary man charged with murder

ST MARY, Jamaica – Thirty-five-year-old Brandon Campbell, of Rosend district, Islington in St Mary, has been charged with the murder of Swain Lawton, which was committed on Saturday, February 26.

Reports are that about 2:30 am, Lawton was walking home when he was attacked and stabbed in the upper body. Lawton collapsed and was taken to the hospital, where he died. Campbell fled the scene, but was subsequently arrested at his home in the same community.

He was charged on Tuesday, March 1.