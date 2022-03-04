The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Thursday, March 3, bringing the infection total to 128,142 and total deaths to 2,825.

— Jamaica Producers Group (JPG) continues its recovery from the negative effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic reporting a strong financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2021.

— With no fatalities reported, Nigeria on Thursday recorded eight additional coronavirus infections, ranking the lowest daily infections in 2022.

— Europe is entering a “plausible endgame” to the Covid-19 pandemic, said a top official of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

— Barbados recorded 162 new COVID-19 cases (77 males and 85 females) from the 1,005 tests conducted on Wednesday, March 2.

— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 982,142, followed by Brazil with 650,646 and India with 514,620.