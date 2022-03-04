COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayFriday, March 04, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 442.8 million people leaving more than six million dead across 223 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Thursday, March 3, bringing the infection total to 128,142 and total deaths to 2,825.
— Jamaica Producers Group (JPG) continues its recovery from the negative effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic reporting a strong financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2021.
— With no fatalities reported, Nigeria on Thursday recorded eight additional coronavirus infections, ranking the lowest daily infections in 2022.
— Europe is entering a “plausible endgame” to the Covid-19 pandemic, said a top official of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
— Barbados recorded 162 new COVID-19 cases (77 males and 85 females) from the 1,005 tests conducted on Wednesday, March 2.
— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 982,142, followed by Brazil with 650,646 and India with 514,620.
