Robinson's Post Budget speech challenge

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A very delicate response from Deputy Speaker, Juliet Holness, cooled down tempers over the design of the hard copy of opposition spokesman on finance Julian Robinson's speech to the House of Representatives.

The incident arose as Robinson ended his well received speech and called for the hard copies to be handed out to members, when it occurred to members that the back cover had the name People's National Party (PNP) and the words “PNP strong” splashed across the back cover.

Pushed by government members to raise the issue of the political artwork, to which they had taken offence, however, Holness allowed the opposition MP to finish his speech and accept his congratulations before raising the subject.

“I enjoyed the presentation after listening the finance minister's opening, if there could be any possible come back. Not to rain on your parade, really,” Holness said.

Robinson, evidently aware that he had breached a parliamentary protocol which does not accept items, including copies of speeches, which carry slogans and logos of political parties, rose immediately and asked the Speaker for a brief opportunity to respond.

“I noticed my speech was circulated with this,” he said pointing to the back cover of the speech. I wasn't aware of it. Somebody did the artwork and I wasn't aware. I have been at this House long enough to know that this is not acceptable for the House of Representatives,” he said.

“So, I just want to apologise. I am seeing it actually for the first time, and I have presented many times and i have never done this. So I will ask the members to give me back. I will circulate it electronically so that they can have it,” he added, to loud applause.

Holness said that she would only allow the House Leader to respond, as no other no other member would be allowed to make any contribution.

“Member Robinson, I appreciate the stand that you took. Persons actually did complain, and I asked them to just be quiet about it, because today was your moment and I really didn't want us to bring any negativity to your presentation. I was going to leave it for another time, but persons indicated that they really wanted to raise it because it had never happened in the House before,” Holness said.

Leader of the House, Edmund Bartlett, congratulated her handling of the incident, and commended Robinson for his excellent budget presentation.

“I know the member really gave an excellent presentation and he is mindful of his error, and has appropriately referenced correction and we accept it,” he said.

Bartlett told OBSERVER ONLINE afterwards that Robinson's breach was really an unacceptable and un-parliamentary insertion of a PNP logo on the document containing his speech.

“The Parliament does not recognize political parties. Everyone is a member, representing a geographical area of Jamaica called a constituency. No one is a PNP or JLP member. So that action of presenting a party logo to be tabled in the House was ultra vires the standing orders,” the House Leader noted.

“He did the correct thing however, to deny knowledge of its placement on his speech cover and withdraw the document,” he said.

“I have never seen any such action in my 38 years in both chambers of the House, not even in the highly tribal era of the 70s/ 80s,” he concluded.

- Balford Henry