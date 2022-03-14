COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayMonday, March 14, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 452,201,564 million people, leaving more than 6. 029 million dead across 223 countries and territories. As of 13 March 2022, a total of 10,712,423,741 vaccine doses have been administered.
— Jamaica on Sunday reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 128,400. According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported five more virus-related deaths. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,850.
— China banned most people from leaving a coronavirus-hit northeastern province and mobilised military reservists Monday as the fast-spreading “stealth omicron” variant fuels the country's biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago. The National Health Commission reported 1,337 locally transmitted cases in the latest 24-hour period, including 895 in the industrial province of Jilin. A government notice said that police permission would be required for people to leave the area or travel from one city to another.
— France lifted most COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, abolishing the need to wear face masks in most settings and allowing people who aren't vaccinated back into restaurants, sports arenas and other venues. The move had been announced earlier this month by the French government based on assessments of the improving situation in hospitals and following weeks of a steady decline in infections. It comes less than a month before the first round of the presidential election scheduled on April 10.
—Former United States President, Barack Obama has tested positive for a mild case of COVID-19. Obama said on his Twitter account Sunday,“I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise.” He added that his wife, former first Lady Michelle Obama, has so far tested negative.
