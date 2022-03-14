KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 452,201,564 million people, leaving more than 6. 029 million dead across 223 countries and territories. As of 13 March 2022, a total of 10,712,423,741 vaccine doses have been administered.

— Jamaica on Sunday reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 128,400. According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported five more virus-related deaths. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,850.

— China banned most people from leaving a coronavirus-hit northeastern province and mobilised military reservists Monday as the fast-spreading “stealth omicron” variant fuels the country's biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago. The National Health Commission reported 1,337 locally transmitted cases in the latest 24-hour period, including 895 in the industrial province of Jilin. A government notice said that police permission would be required for people to leave the area or travel from one city to another.