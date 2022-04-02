Elderly Kingston man missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Seventy-seven-year-old Rudolph Longman, retiree of Woodlawn Avenue, Kingston 19, has been missing since Friday, April 01.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about six feet tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 10:30 am, Longman was last seen at home and has not been heard from since. When last seen he was dressed in a blue jeans and a pair of beige shoes.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Longman is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at (876) 924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.