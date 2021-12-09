2 shot during tussle between cabbie, licensed firearm holder in Liguanea

ST ANDREW, Jamaica – It was high drama in Liguanea, St Andrew on Thursday morning following a confrontation between a taxi driver and an elderly motorist who is a licensed firearm holder.



In the aftermath of the confrontation, two people, including the taxi driver, were shot and injured.



Assistant Commissioner Donovan Graham, head of the Area 4 police, confirmed the incident and told OBSERVER ONLINE that the licensed firearm holder is currently giving a statement to the police.



He said the taxi driver and the other injured person are being treated at hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.



Information reaching OBSERVER ONLINE is that the cabbie and the licensed firearm holder accused each other of bad driving. Their argument turned into a fight during which the firearm holder fired his gun hitting the cabbie and another person.



The incident caused a traffic pile-up, but police were quickly on the scene to get things under control. More to come later.

- David Dunkley