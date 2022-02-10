CCCCC wins Energy Globe Award for third time

BELMOPAN, Belize, CMC – The Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) has won the coveted national Energy Globe Award a third time.

The award was given to a project funded by Green Climate Fund (GCF) that is being implemented in Barbados by the CCCCC, in collaboration with the Barbados Water Authority. The project, entitled Water Sector Resilience Nexus for Sustainability in Barbados (WSRN SBarbados), seeks to increase the supply, distribution, quality, availability, access, and utilisation of water through the incorporation of renewable energy technologies.

Renowned as the most important global energy award for sustainability, by Arthur D. Little, the Energy Globe Award, established 20 years ago, honours the best projects in the private and public sectors and the NGO community that address environmental issues.

There are five award categories – Earth, Fire, Water, Air, Youth, and a special category which varies from year to year. The CCCCC won in the water category at the end of 2021 for its tremendous work transforming the water sector in Barbados.

“The WSRN SBarbados project is a flagship GCF project being implemented by the CCCCC, a regional Direct Access Entity to the GCF and it is one of the best performing projects globally among Small Island Development States (SIDS),” said Dr Colin Young, executive director at the CCCCC.

“We are honoured to have won this award; it demonstrates the capacity and experience of the CCCCC to develop and implement, in partnership with Caricom Member States, innovative and transformative projects that build the climate resilience and sustainable development of our Caribbean people,” he added.

Project Manager of the WSRN S-Barbados Dr Elon Cadogan, in a recent article, noted that with climate change, Barbados has experienced negative impacts to its water resources, where water scarcity has increased the vulnerability of its population, especially to small farmers, and entrepreneurs.

“During drought periods, the island has experienced

decreasing underground recharge rates of its aquifers, which provide 95 per

cent of the island's potable water,” he said.

Droughts have also affected the agricultural sector by

reducing crop yields and productivity, in addition to causing premature death

of livestock and poultry.

In an effort to improve the water resilience of Barbados to the effects of climate change, the Government of Barbados and the CCCCC secured a grant of US$27.6 million from the Green Climate Fund in 2015.

Combined with the co-financing from the BWA, the total project will invest over US$45.2 million to improve the water resilience of Barbados over 5 years.

To date, the project has installed PV systems at the Bowmanston pumping station on the island, to be followed by installing additional PV systems at the Belle and Hampton pumping stations, thus providing renewable energy power to support the distribution of potable water to households and the surrounding distribution network, inclusive of farms and hurricane shelters.

At the Belle pumping station, a station that supports most

of the essential services, a natural gas micro-turbine will provide backup

power in the possible occurrence of Utility grid failure.

The Energy Globe Award is presented annually, with award ceremonies held nationally and internationally. Over 180 countries submit environmental projects for consideration.