Cop injured in collision with Charles Snr released from hospital

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The policeman who was injured when his motorbike collided with a vehicle being driven by former Speaker of the House of Parliament Pearnel Charles Snr has been released from hospital.

Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, the commanding officer for the St Andrew South Division, said the injured cop was released recently after spending six days in hospital.



SSP Ricketts said the policeman, a constable assigned to the Hunt's Bay Police Station's traffic department, suffered a broken cheek and other facial damage.

Asked if any charges might be laid against Charles Snr, SSP Ricketts said a warning notice was served on the former house speaker, but at this stage, he is unable to say if there will be any charges.



“The matter is still being investigated,” he told OBSERVER ONLINE.



Charles Snr had distanced himself from any wrongdoing, shortly after the collision, which occurred on Perkins Boulevard at the foot of Queen's Hill in St Andrew.



“I came off Queen Hill, stopped, looked left, looked right, no vehicle… and I was making a right turn, then I saw a police bike coming uncontrollable … and he ran into my side,” Charles Snr had said. “He got his forehead busted on my door for which I am very sorry… In my opinion, I am in the right.”

