Digicel Star Balla: Donjae Jackson is flying high for St George's College

As a goalkeeper, Donjae Jackson of St George's College has a way of soaring through the air and it is no surprise he wants to venture into the field of aviation with being a pilot firmly on his mind.

The talented shot-stopper who is the main man between the stick for the Light Blues, has been flying high pulling down 10 CSEC subjects in Mathematics (1), English A (1), Industrial Technology Mechanical (1), Technical Drawing (1), Spanish (2), Information Technology (2), Geography (2), Physics (2), English B (3) and Add Mathematics (3).

Coupled that with four CAPE Unit 1s, Jackson is another epitome of balancing school work with sports.

“I was successful in obtaining 10 CSEC subjects and four Cape Unit 1 and yes, it may be difficult at times but it's all about time management,” said Jackson.

“I just try to complete my assignments and works as soon as possible to meet the required deadlines,” he added.

“After high school, I would like to proceed into the field of aviation. I would like to be a mechanical engineer or a pilot,” Jackson explained.

If he is anything close to his idol, Ederson of Manchester City, Jackson is well on his way to becoming a world-class goalkeeper.

He is also a fan of English football and it was no surprise that England is his favourite international team.

But back locally, his team St George's College, is relatively a young one and so far they are sitting in third spot in the group of death involving five former champions of the Manning Cup.

The Light Blues are on six points from three games after defeating Kingston High 2-1 and Bridgeport 1-0. They had a minor setback against group leaders Kingston Technical, losing 1-3.

“I am very confident that my team will be successful this year. We are taking the season one step at a time,” said Jackson.

He continued: “We don't underestimate. We play everyone equally and get the job done”

“My advice to young student-athletes is to remain focused in the classrooms and be disciplined both on and off the field,” said Jackson, who certainly mastered that.