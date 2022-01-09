Gun, ammo seized in Kingston

ST ANDREW, Jamaica - A partnership between the St Andrew South and the St Andrew North police led to the seizure of a handgun and several rounds of ammunition on Addington Drive, Kingston 19, on Sunday.

According to the police about 7:30 am, a team of police officers from both divisions conducted an operation in the area. During the search of premises, one Taurus G3 pistol fitted with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition was found hidden under concrete blocks.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.