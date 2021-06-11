Man in viral Hellshire video in problems yet again

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Steve Witter, who was seen in a viral video cursing police officers and resisting arrest in Hellshire, St Catherine last March, stood before court again Friday, after landing himself in problems yet again.

Witter was in court accused of threatening a former Member of Parliament (MP) and two sitting MPs.

And again, the 42-year-old is the subject of another viral video. In a video obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE, the man is seen hurling expletives in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court Friday afternoon, and demanding to speak to Prime Minister Andrew Holness and a man he described as “the man wid the black and white head.”

“I said… I want to talk to the Prime Minister or the man wid di black and white head. And if mi nuh talk to him, mi nah lef da court yah today,” Witter demanded.

Witter also challenged a police officer who was present to shoot him, rather than handcuffing him.

“Yuh caa handcuff mi… shoot me!” he wailed, moments before jumping atop a court bench.

John Clarke, the attorney who today represented Witter, told OBSERVER ONLINE that he is to be evaluated before the court makes a decision.

“I was representing him today. He was in court for threatening two MPs and a former MP,” Clarke said.

”The judge ordered psychiatric evaluation and this evaluation will determine the future of the matter, because if a determination shows any cause for concern, the court will take that into consideration,” he added.

Back in March, Witter was slapped with a $26,000 fine for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA). If he had refused to pay the fine, he would've been ordered or serve 80 days in jail. His sentences included breaches of the DRMA, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, obstructing police, assaulting a police officer and indecent language.

Romardo Lyons