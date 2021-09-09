Reggae Boyz battle to 1-1 draw with Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica – Jamaica's Reggae Boyz grabbed their first point in the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying on Wednesday when they played to a 1-1 draw away to Costa Rica.

Costa Rica went ahead in the third minute when Jonathan Moya used his head to set up Jimmy Marin for an easy tap in.

Jamaica found the equalizer in the 47th minute when Kemar Lawrence teed up a cross for Shamar Nicholson who headed the ball into the net.

Jamaica stepped up its urgency as it chased a winner, however, the Ticos managed to hold on for a draw.

The Reggae Boyz will look for more points in October when they travel to face the US, while Costa Rica's first match of the October window is away to Honduras.