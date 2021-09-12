Second place finishes for Levy, Morrison at ISTAF in Berlin

BERLIN, Germany – Jamaicans Ronald Levy and Natasha Morrison both placed second in their respective races at the ISTAF meet in Berlin, Germany on Sunday, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event.

Levy was second in the 110m hurdles and Morrison in the women's 100m while there were podium finishes for Briana Williams and Jaheel Hydel as well.

Levy, the Olympic Games bronze medallist clocked 13.11 seconds (-0.1m/s) for second behind Diamond League champion Devon Allen of the USA who won in 13.10 seconds. Levy's compatriot Damion Thomas was fourth in 13.44 seconds.

In the meantime, Morrison and Williams took second and third respectively in the women's 100m in 11.09 seconds (0.9m/s) and 11.16 seconds, behind winner Daryll Neita of Great Britain who won in 11.04 seconds.

Hyde was third in the men's 400m hurdles in 48.95 seconds, behind Olympic champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway who won in 48.08 seconds and Rasmus Magi of Estonia who came second in 48.73.

Nigel Ellis was fourth in the men's 100m in 10.23 seconds (0.0m/s) as Julian Forte was disqualified after a false start while Shadae Lawrence was fifth in the women's discus throw with 50.49m.

-Paul A Reid